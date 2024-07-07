Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/07/2024 – 12:03

Brazil’s Minister of Entrepreneurship, Microenterprise and Small Business, Márcio França (PSB), said that there is no room for changing the name of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s vice president, if the PT candidate is a candidate for reelection in 2026. The statement was given in an interview with CNN this Saturday, 6th. According to França, Geraldo Alckmin’s (PSB) performance has been well evaluated by the parties, which would rule out the possibility of a change in the alliance between PT and PSB.

“Alckmin is a perfect vice president. There is no room for a change of vice president in this scenario. Lula is experienced. Everyone thinks it is their turn, when there is no movement, this is consolidated,” says the minister.

Regarding the vice-presidential position, França ruled out the possibility of his party running in the next election and reinforced the alliance with the PT. When asked about a possible nomination by the MDB, the minister said he has “doubts” about what the party’s position will be if Nunes wins. “The MDB in the Northeast, with Renanzinho (Renan Filho), and in the North, with the Barbalhos, are working for Lula,” he said.

Despite this consideration, the minister predicts that the MDB party in São Paulo could be Lula’s main adversary. “If Ricardo Nunes is reelected, it means that this center in São Paulo will produce, together with the state government, a snake’s egg. This is where Lula’s main adversary will emerge,” says França.

2026 Election

Former governor of São Paulo, França says he has difficulty creating projections about the performance of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) in a dispute for the Palácio do Planalto, but states that the current governor of São Paulo would have the advantage of being an “heir” to the support of the Brazilian right.

“Tarcísio is not an old person, he is young, he would have time to make a transition and would certainly emerge as a political heir to this core. Because he is not exactly the typical Bolsonarist, but he also winks to the side to be able to capture this electorate”, he says.

For him, if Tarcísio hints at an interest in running for election, the “group that currently runs the city hall and the state government will push him into the race, just as they did with João Dória.”

New unfolding

The member of the PSB executive committee also highlighted that the government is discussing the possibility of creating a Desenrola program to pay off public debts. According to França, the program could facilitate access to credit for new entrepreneurs.

“Brazil has at least R$500 billion in protested debts and the situation prevents the creation of new companies in the country,” he says. Therefore, he believes that the new Desenrola would allow direct negotiation between protest offices and the federal government.

According to França, the program aims to “help people get access to credit” more easily. “If we offer a 10% discount for cash payments, a lot of people will get access to credit. If we help people with the government, we can make new credit easier,” he says.