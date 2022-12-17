Szymon Marciniak, the referee chosen by the stars. At least so they think in Argentina. The referee of the World Cup final is, regardless, a choice that leaves no room for discussion or controversy but also has another…

Szymon Marciniak, the referee chosen by the stars. At least so they think in Argentina. Regardless, the referee for the World Cup final is a choice that leaves no room for discussion or controversy but also has another peculiarity. The date of his birth coincides with the match official of Argentina-West Germany, the final of 1986.

PREVIOUS — The Polish whistle is one of the most appreciated also from the point of view of the precedents in this tournament and the two finalists cannot complain about it. The referee refereed France – Denmark in the group stage and Argentina – Australia in the round of 16. And in both cases the two finalists were able to cheer at the time of the final triple whistle. However, what has most excited the souls of the albiceleste aficionados is linked to the date of birth of the referee who will direct the final. It is January 7, 1981. The same day, evidently with different years, in which, coincidentally, the referee who directed the 1986 World Cup final between Argentina and West Germany, Romualdo Arppi Filho, was also born. See also They reveal the true recovery time for Joao Rojas

DREAM — A coincidence that unleashed the fans on social media. “I choose to believe,” wrote some on Twitter. Even if the precedents invite us to be cautious. The AFA bulletin board has two World Cups but on two other occasions the keeper remained… with the keys in hand after the disappointments of 1990 and 2014. In recent years, however, also thanks to Maradona’s farewell to this world, real and transcendent have often crossed paths. Just think of the study of the stars published some time ago by sports astrology, which, as the name indicates, deals with relating the stars in the sky to… those of football by effect of the synastry. This is a comparison of astral influences. And the crosses between the coach and the star of the Argentine national team promise great satisfaction. It remains to be seen if it will be enough to guarantee the victory of the albiceleste. See also WRC | Monte-Carlo, PS12: Loeb responds. Neuville in trouble

December 17, 2022 (change December 17, 2022 | 19:12)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Marciniak #referee #stars #born #day #referee #Mexico #final