The collegiate of the controversial Atlético de Madrid – Real Madrid Szymon Marciniak has broken his silence on the web Win Win to try to clarify some aspects of the encounter. Especially about the play that the entire football planet has spoken in the last 48 hours, the penalty canceled Julián Álvarez for a double touch at the time of the hit.

First, the Polish referee wanted to make it clear that no Real Madrid player told him about the situation, and that it was he who asked VAR and not vice versa to review the play. In addition, he revealed that he had never faced a similar situation throughout his career.

I was the one who informed the VAR referees that there was a 99% possibility of a double touch by Álvarez, and they checked it carefully ”

Szymon Marciniak





“That is not true at all,” he said in reference to whether it had been Mbappé or Courtois who warned him of the possible double touch of Julián Álvarez in the launch of the penalty. “I was the one who informed the VAR referees that there was a 99% possibility of a double touch by Álvarez, and they checked it carefully,” said the Polish referee.

A controversy that is the first time he lives in the first person: “To be honest, I had never faced a situation in my arbitration career, but the players know the rules.”

The referee has been in the eye of the hurricane after canceling Álvarez’s penalty goal without attending the literalness of UEFA’s norms, in which it is not said that a double touch implies the cancellation of the launch, but that a player cannot play twice the ball once this is in motion clearly, something that did not happen in the play so discussed.