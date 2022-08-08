“The emigration of our compatriots and the sacrifice that this entailed have marked the identity of Italy and also the process of European integration itself”. Thus the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of the Marcinelle tragedy and the 21st National Day of the Sacrifice of Italian Labor in the World.

“I address a moving thought to the miners who perished in Marcinelle on 8 August 1956. That tragedy cost the lives, among others, of 136 compatriots – reads the message – Since 2001 the anniversary has been proclaimed ‘National Day of the sacrifice of labor Italian in the world ‘so that, in memory of what happened at the Bois du Cazier, the memory of all the Italians who fell on the job abroad can be honored “.

“The emigration of our compatriots and the sacrifice that this entailed have marked the identity of Italy and also the process of European integration itself – he continues – The painful experiences of migrant workers, matured in the decades preceding the Maastricht Treaty, have called for the promotion of workers’ rights at the European level, contributing to the creation of a cohesive and supportive Europe, also based on a social pillar. In this spirit, I renew to the families of the victims of that tragedy and of all the other episodes that have sadly involved our compatriots in other contexts, the feelings of solidarity in their pain and, to all Italians who work abroad, the expressions of the national community’s gratitude “.