He FC Cartagena continues working tirelessly to close the squad by Borja Jiménez before the end of the transfer period, at 00:00 on October 5. The last incorporation is Marcin Bulka, a goalkeeper who arrives to fight for a position with Marc Martínez. The Catalan goalkeeper has been one of the highlights in this league start but from the sports commission it was understood that he needed a partner who increase competition for the position of incumbent, something that did not happen with Esteve Peña.

Bulka, 20, arrives on loan from French PSG and being U21 international with Polonia. In her career, her. I pass the quarry of English Chelsea, in addition to several clubs in his native country. In this course the goalkeeper played a league match with PSG, due to the absences of Keylor Navas and Sergio Rico in the Parisian team.

With just one week left to end the transfer period, FC Cartagena must lighten a squad that currently consists of 27 players (plus Esteve, Uri and Kleandro with a subsidiary file) since the idea is to sign a defender, midfielder and attacking man.