Mercedes-Marciello: a love that lasted seven years

The triumph in the last Macau Grand Prix was the best way to end the long experience of Raffaele Marciello in MercedesThat after seven years of successes and great goals leaves the German house. The first driver to become GT World Cup champion twice (before his success this season he had succeeded in 2019), the 28-year-old had signed his first contract with ‘Three-pointed star’ In the 2017immediately making his mark with a podium on his debut in the Blancpain Sprint Series category with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 of the AKKA ASP team.

The victories and the results

Having quickly become the official Performance Driver of Mercedes-AMG, the Italian-Swiss driver established himself as one of the best talents on the GT3 scene, to the point of winning the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup in 2018, once again with the same team. The season, of all things, is memorable 2022characterized by double success in GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and in theADAC GT Masters. In seven years, Marciello has also achieved another victory in Macau, which adds to the podiums and pole positions in other events such as the 24 Hours of Daytona, the Nürburgring-Nordschleife and the Spa-Francorchamps (with victory in 2022). , along with the one in the Bathurst 12 Hour. In 232 races played, ‘Lello’ has conquered 35 total victories, 21 of which from pole positionfor a total number of 102 podiumswith the impressive statistic of 44% of races finishing in the top three.

Greetings from Mercedes

In addition to the list of its successes published by Mercedes in a press release, the German company itself wanted to thank its former driver through the words of Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing: “Of course, I am very sorry that with Raffaele we have to say goodbye to a long-standing and highly respected member of the fastest family in the world- he has declared – for us as a brand and for our customer teams it has always been a pleasure, both from a sporting and human point of view, to work together with such a professional and fast driver. Last but not least, with Raffaele we have racked up numerous race victories, championship titles and records in GT racing since 2017. I wish him the best for his private and professional future. We will always remember with pleasure the results obtained together and, therefore, ‘Lello’ will always remain part of the Mercedes-AMG family. And since the world of motorsport is small, as we all know, we will certainly continue to meet Raffaele on and off the track.”

Marciello’s words

Words full of feelings and gratitude towards Marciellowho in turn wanted to say goodbye to Mercedes with this message a few days after the farewell party: “Macau was my last outing for Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing – commented – consequently, the race was even more emotional for me afterward seven fantastic years with the teams, the drivers and all my colleagues. Macau has a special place in my heart. This is where I was allowed to drive my first and last race as a contract driver. Together with AMG I celebrated great victories, we had many highs and almost no lows. I’m really proud and happy when I reflect on the time we spent together. I would like to thank everyone I have worked with over the past few years. I made friends and experienced many beautiful moments. Now I’m curious to know what the next chapter of my life holds for me.”