The Federation of Associations for the Defense of Public Health (FADSP) reported this Saturday the death of its founder and former president Marciano Sánchez Bayle. His contribution to the creation of this platform in the 80s has marked the path to protect the Spanish public health system.

Marciano Sánchez Bayle (1949, Plasencia, Cáceres) spent much of his professional career as a pediatrician in children’s nephrology at the Niño Jesús Hospital in Madrid and since his retirement in 2018 he focused on defending a decent healthcare with special interest in primary care, which he considered one of the main axes that supported public health.

Dr. Bayle, who also served as vice president of the International Association of Health Policy and was a former member of the Scientific Committee of the Ibero-American Observatory of Health Policies and Systems, had an unwavering commitment to the defense of principles of equity, accessibility and social justice of the Spanish health system. Bayle was one of the driving forces behind the creation of the National Health System and the General Health Law.

The former president of the Federation of Associations for the Defense of Public Health denounced the cuts and privatizations of the health systemactively participated in all professional struggles and in the white tides demonstrations. The doctor from Cáceres, author of numerous works and articles on public health, was highly appreciated and loved in the health world for his social commitment.









The Federation of Associations for the Defense of Public Health has highlighted its role in improving healthcare and its defense of access to health. “He is not in eternal rest since he will continue to be present in our struggle with an immeasurable legacy,” the group said.