Marciano Sánchez Bayle, doctor and promoter of public health, dies

The Federation of Associations for the Defense of Public Health (FADSP) has reported this Saturday of the death of one of its founding members and president, the doctor Marciano Sánchez Bayle (1949, Plasencia, Cáceres)

“A life dedicated to his profession, pediatrics, and the defense and improvement of Public Health,” is highlighted in the message published in the M-30 in Madrid between 4 and 10 p.m. this afternoon.

The Minister of Health, Mónica García, and the Secretary of State for Health, Javier Padilla, have joined the messages of condolences on this social network, for whom his death represents “an enormous loss” for being “a person who always knew how to be on the side of public health.”

“To continue working for public health as he did all his life,” he encourages in his profile, after sending a “huge hug” to Sánchez Bayle’s entourage, who, as a reference on the subject, in recent years has drawn attention to the privatization of the system and the deterioration of primary care.

Sánchez Bayle was head of the Pediatrics section at the Niño Jesús Hospital in Madrid from 1977 to 2018 and also served as vice president of the International Association of Health Policy.