Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that the relationship between the 26-year-old Frenchman, Anthony Martial, and the German “interim” coach, Ralf Rangnick, is on the way to deteriorating, and may affect the player’s ability to participate in the upcoming matches with “United”, as many questioned the reasons for not including Martial’s name is on the “Devils” list, in the Aston Villa match in the “21st round” of the English Premier League, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Rangnick’s response was shocking, as he said that it was Martial who asked to be excluded from the list, and he did not want to be in the group, and that is why he was not with us in the match.

Martial did not like the response, but rather angered him, and made him go out on his accounts on social media, and in particular “Instagram” to respond to the “temporary” coach, saying: I never refuse to play for Manchester United, I have been here for 7 years, and I have not lost respect, and I will not I never miss him for the club, or its wide fans.

After Martial’s decisive response to Rangink’s speech, English press sources expect that the relationship between them will not be at its best in the future.

It is known that Martial has repeatedly complained about not participating in the team’s matches, since the arrival of Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, and demanded to leave during the current winter transfer market, even if on loan, because he wants to play regularly, so that he can return again to his country, before the 2022 World Cup.

Martial found great interest on the part of the Spanish side, Seville, in order to include him in his ranks this winter, and to provide him with an “exit door”, but the Andalusian team found it difficult to negotiate with the “United” management for its exaggeration in its financial requests.

Martial has been playing for the “Red Devils” since 2015, when he came from French Monaco, for 60 million euros, but he did not shine remarkably, except in the 2019-2020 season, and his last goal with “United” dates back to last October 2, which is By the way, his only goal this season!