From Bari, from Taranto and from Andria: in Budapest with podium ambitions. “With few facilities, it’s easy to indulge in this specialty. The rest is emulation”

Of the 78 Azzurri expected at the World Cup in Budapest, three are from Puglia. All walkers, all with podium ambitions: Massimo Stano from Bari, Antonella Palmisano from Taranto and Francesco Fortunato from Andria. The first is reigning Olympic gold in the 20km and world championship in the 35km, the second five-circle champion in the 20km, the third in May, on the 20km, won the European team championships. In Hungary they will be among the greatest blue hopes. And it can’t be a coincidence if three athletes originally from the same lands – although they matured in Ostia under the wing of Patrick Parcesepe before Fortunato moved to Tivoli by Riccardo Pisani in November 2020 – are at the top of the same specialty.

I’m tired — “Walking is “heel and toe”, Puglia is the heel of Italy: it could only end like this”: Stano, to explain the phenomenon, dusts off an old joke of his. Then, more seriously, he adds: “In our region, especially until a few years ago, there was a lack of structures. think aboutendurance, on the road, has always been simpler. Then came the spirit of emulation”. The 16-year-old Giuseppe Disabato, from Bari from Cassano delle Murge, must have also infected him yesterday in the 10,000m bronze race walk at the Eurojuniors in Jerusalem… Stano, at the World Championships, will double: 20 and 35 km, with an interval of five days. “It’s a project that started when the 50 was still around – he recalls -: it will be the last chance, given that we will have only one individual event from the Paris Games. I want to exploit it. The buttock discomfort hasn’t gone away, but it doesn’t limit me. And although I have harvested little this year, I am fine. I repeated the double high altitude period in Roccaraso, in June and July, together with Antonella. But I worked more on the Rpe, the Rating of Perceived Exertion, the assessment of perceived effort, improving the quality and quantity of workouts and recovery capacity. In addition, in May, in Ostia, I started working with a sports psychologist, Paolo Jesus Olivari, my contemporary, a former 19th-century player, whom I met in 2012 playing billiards. Everything helps. Thinking of Paris, the most attention will be on the 20 km, but I’ll also throw myself into the 35. I’ll follow my instincts». See also Shakira: someone close to her reveals intimate physical 'touch-ups', and Piqué?

Palmisano — She is the progenitor of the Apulian walking school: “The problem of structures – she says – also thanks to the Taranto 2026 Mediterranean Games, is partially resolved. But when I was a little girl, in my country, the alternatives for those who wanted to play sports were few. The rest did it and the force of the example does it: look at Italian athletics after the successes in Tokyo. In Budapest, unlike then, the men’s race will precede mine: I hope it inspires me”. Antonella, after her Olympic triumph, due to a serious injury to her left hip which also forced her to undergo surgery, competed only twice, in April and in May. “Five months ago – she remembers – she was on the verge of throwing in the towel, of quitting. On Thursday, however, you will leave for the World Cup where, at the age of 32 on Sunday, I will not go to participate. Two days ago I did the last infiltration, the pain is there, but I manage it and even if I lack something in terms of preparation, I will be able to be the protagonist. The others? They don’t exist for me, I just think about myself. Then I know that the Chinese, the Peruvian Garcia Leon double world champion and the Spanish Perez will be the favourites. It won’t be hot: the rhythms will be high”. By the way: 17-year-old Giulia Gabriele from Rome won silver at the Eurojuniores on Wednesday, again in the 10,000m. She is coached by Antonella’s husband, Lorenzo Dessi, at the first blue as a coach. “Giulia – she guarantees – she is a talent, together over time they have fixed the technique”. See also Mourinho never below sixth in 14 full seasons

Lucky — “The three of us – says Francesco – despite coming from different places and with a difference of a few years, we grew up together, stimulating each other. The unfavorable context, absurdly, favored us. Now I have chosen a different path, but we remain friends and Puglia, a land of workers and toilers, which is on the march like Kenya on the marathon, remains the common denominator. The future is Disabato, which took away a regional record for my category, the past also belonged to Vito Minei, Anna Clemente and Noemi Stella”. The financier, until tomorrow in the rally at the 1000 meters of Predazzo after a period at the 1800 meters of Livigno, has made a great leap in quality this season. “In the 20th there will be 8-10 medal athletes – he predicts -: I’m putting myself in the group. The most dangerous? The Japanese, the Brazilian Bonfim, the Spanish Martin and the Swedish Karlstrom who will double”. They are basically the same names indicated by Stano. “I won’t be the man to beat – underlines Fortunato – but I don’t feel inferior to anyone. The podium? Under certain conditions it might even be enough for me to finish in the top eight. Everyone will want to be in front, it will be a nervous race: reading it well will be decisive”. From Puglia to conquer the world. See also Lorenzo challenges Vale: is there a dream of going to Le Mans with Porsche?

August 11, 2023 (change August 11, 2023 | 20:42)

