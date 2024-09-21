Ana Carolina Nunesi Ana Carolina Nunes https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/ana-carolina-nunes/ 09/21/2024 – 15:00

Former TV host Márcia Goldschmidt filed a lawsuit in the 32nd Civil Court of the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo against XP Investimentos due to repeated losses in the management of her investment portfolio, which, according to the lawsuit, total US$ 3 million. At the exchange rate on Friday, the 20th, it would be the equivalent of R$ 16.5 million.

When contacted, XP said that it “does not comment on specific cases underway in court”, and that “investments outside Brazil follow local regulations and cannot be evaluated from a Brazilian perspective” (see in full below).

Goldschmidt’s lawyer, Adilson Borico, from the Mortari Bolico Advogados law firm, reports that the former presenter, now a speaker, was convinced to move to XP after the consultant responsible for her portfolio in Brazil started working at the management company. At the time, Márcia was living outside the country, in Portugal. She accepted the change of institution. And then, the same consultant advised the presenter to transfer her assets to XP’s operation in Europe, where he worked as a partner.

Initially reticent, Márcia agreed after some argument, and the consultant made the transfer to the other side of the Atlantic, and, according to the lawsuit, this transfer, made over a period of months, resulted in losses of US$500,000, due to the consultant’s mistaken decisions.

According to Borico, the losses were not greater only because the client herself insisted on questioning the consultant’s strategy of entering into a “dollar forward” contract, which, in short, was a bet on a future exchange rate for the currency, which in theory was more attractive. “It was a highly sophisticated operation, used as protection in the corporate environment. It is not a common contract for individuals,” says Borico. “Marcia is not an investment expert, she trusted the manager, she just wanted to protect her assets.”

According to Borico, the operation made at that time did not make sense, as it was a period of great uncertainty, when it was not appropriate to speculate on future exchange rates. “What kept her at XP was the assessment that the company had a professional structure, specialized in investment, so there was a relationship of trust, believing that the company would offer something solid, or at least point out when there was something of greater risk”.

During the migration process, among other things, the consultant allegedly made an investment claiming that it would yield a 100% return in 18 months. The consultant had autonomy to make decisions, she says. However, Marcia only discovered later that the company that signed the authorization documents was another company, and that there was still a debt with this other company for the services provided, since the monthly costs, the so-called “administration fees”, had not been paid.

The operation that would give a 100% return had been promised with maturity in December 2019. But Marcia later learned that the maturity had been postponed to 2027, and that there was never a guarantee of terms and returns. She has also not received any type of return on this investment to date. “We have printouts of messages from the consultant assuring her that there would be no losses. But since she migrated to XP, she has only had losses in the portfolio”, reports the lawyer.

Another surprise was when Marcia discovered that XP Europa had merged with another banking institution, where her manager had also moved. When she received the documentation to sign the transfer to the new bank, she noticed that her description was as “professional investor with a bold profile”, which, according to Borico, does not match reality.

Now in 2024, when taking stock, the presenter identified a reduction in assets of US$ 3 million. Therefore, says the lawyer, considering the entire history, a legal statement was filed reporting her losses, as they understand that XP is responsible. “Specific losses in investments can occur. But in Marcia’s case, the losses were not due to a natural market loss. There was an informational failure. XP is responsible for the management and investments.”

“It messed with you, it messed with me!”

Márcia Goldschmidt, known for the catchphrase “It messed with you, it messed with me!” on her afternoon TV show, broadcast between 1997 and 1998 on SBT, and between 2007 and 2010 on Band. To the website This Is MoneyMárcia, who now lives in Spain, reports having a “horrible feeling” about the case.

“I moved to XP because it was big, selling the image of an innovative company, looking after the interests and assets of its clients. And they convinced me to move my assets to Europe, when I said that I didn’t understand anything about investments and I was still going through a health problem with one of my daughters,” she recalls. One of Márcia’s twin daughters had a liver problem and needed a transplant.

“They made these operations that caused me huge losses,” she says, adding that she was surprised to be treated as a professional investor. “I hope that the Brazilian justice system will look after not only me, but also so many other people who have been harmed for trusting in large companies. Furthermore, these people don’t have the same voice as me. It’s not fair. I have evidence, documents, printouts. I’ll go all the way.”

See XP’s positioning in full:

“In compliance with the legislation that protects the privacy of customer information, XP does not comment on specific cases in progress in court. Investments outside Brazil are subject to local regulations and cannot be assessed from a Brazilian perspective. XP values ​​the quality of its relationships with its more than 5 million customers, which is recognized by the awards it has accumulated in its segment.”