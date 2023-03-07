book family

Ana Solanes premieres this space of six chapters with the usual quality in design by Podium Podcast. The idea (to tell stories of families that deserve to be told), the rhythm, the depth of the reports and their duration show a commitment to quality journalism in audio format. Reporting in its purest form. In the first installment, which opens on March 7, Andrea’s determination, formerly Felipe, a brave girl, is told, and how her decision to make the transition completely changed her family. The second is a novel story about Teresa and José María, and how he sent them miniature messages from a Franco prison. The remainder bet (24 hoursThe mfather of the blondes …) promises hours of entertainment and great stories.

The collector

A bar talk just before a concert is what it sounds like. the new release of the free cultural platform of CaixaForum+ travel to the precise places, moments and events that explain a song, an artist or an album. There are 10 episodes that jump to various moments in the history of popular music through conversations with characters directly or indirectly related to the industry. The common thread is marked by a fictitious collector who goes in search of representative records from different periods and styles with which to complete his ambitious selection.

The thread that runs through Latin America

Twitter threads have already inspired movies and books, and their particular narrative structure works in audio too. It is explored by Silvia Viñas and Eliezer Budasoff in The threada podcast weekly co-produced by Radio Ambulante Estudios and Vice News that covers all of Latin America and the Latino community in the United States. They go deeper, as do the threads in networks, through the voices of experts, testimonies and various narrators to tell the inflation of the Argentine peso or the deaths in the operating room in false aesthetic clinics connected to the Mexican narcoculture.

the country of demons

José Manuel Villarejo does not stop giving content. This podcast by Spotify Studios in collaboration with TrueStory dates back to November 2017, during the call logs Tandem Operation, which exposed the safe of the most famous of the Spanish policemen. Inside there were recordings of more than 40 years of recent Spanish history: politicians, journalists, judges and businessmen. This space includes the unpublished account of the prosecutor who started the investigation and everything that he unleashed.

In English: ‘Son of a Butch’

With a stellar Jon Rahm, the golf season is picking up pace (the Augusta Masters arrives at the beginning of April) and what better time to listen to this peculiar space. Indeed, Claude Harmon is the son of Butch (although the pun does not work in Spanish, of course) one of the most mythical coaches in the world of golf (he was with Tiger during his absolute reign and before, from 1993 to 2004). Claude is also a coach of swing, and one of the good ones, but above all he has a lot of talk and privileged access to the world of golf. take advantage of both in a podcast conversational that has nothing to do with anything in the world of sports.

