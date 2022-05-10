Compared to when he was on the field, the tattoos and muscles have increased, with the shoulders as a center forward. The link with Juventus is no longer official, but it has certainly not faded. The “statistics” say that he is two years younger than Chiellini and the same victories in the Italian Cup as Allegri, two who today will have to avoid that the year ends without titles: an event that has not occurred in Turin since 2011, when Claudio Marchisio was just in the third season of Serie A in the black and white jersey.