“The decision to become ambassador of the ‘Put psoriasis offside’ campaign is the result of a journey and the desire not to hide. I therefore have to thank all those people who asked me what the marks on my legs were. At the beginning this question made me it put me in difficulty, then, over time I understood how to deal with the disease and also with people’s curiosity. I did it by not hiding, talking about it and trying to give correct information: this made me feel better.” Claudio Marchisio, former footballer, patient and testimonial of Ucb Pharma’s awareness campaign, said this at the Milanese event organized 7 months after the start of the initiative to raise awareness among the population about the disease.

“I believe – adds Marchisio – it is my responsibility to do my part so that people with psoriasis can feel at ease. I know that even a look or a word from someone who does not know the disease can create discomfort. It is therefore an enormous pleasure for me be testimonials of the campaign. We know very well that public figures can be the ‘cross and delight’ of this world, I believe that, as such, we must be very responsible. We must be equally responsible in giving the right information. This is a responsibility very big, which is close to my heart.”

“I didn’t expect to be personally affected by psoriasis – explains the campaign ambassador – It’s a disease I already knew about because both my mother and my sister suffer from it. Having developed it at the age of thirty, however, until that moment, I was convinced that I was free from it. It was not so. I have always asked my family members for information about the disease and, thanks not only to the doctor of the club where I played, but also to the family doctor, we managed to follow a path together. And today – he concludes – the situation has definitely improved”.