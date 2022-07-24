Marchionne: “No to the alliance with Psa”

An unpublished and intimate portrait the one delivered from Corriere della Sera by Sergio Marchionne for the fourth anniversary of his death. In the article signed by Bianca Carretto tells of the last wishes of the manager who had saved Fiat from bankruptcy. First of all, in a meeting with the journalist in Rome, on the occasion of the last public release del executive from Abruzzo with Canadian passport, the story of the farewell to Montezemolo: when he was liquidated by Ferrari, a Cernobbio“I was ashamed as a thief, but I was forced to, he didn’t deserve to be hunted like that.”

On alliances Marchionne was very clear: “It burns me that I have not concluded any alliance with General Motors but I will never make a deal with the French of Psawe will go on alone, we will live up to our competitors. I have a duty to protect the factories, our employees, we will never leave Italy, Alfa Romeo will be great again. I’ll always be here... And then, after me there will be Alfredo“. Altavillanow executive chairman of Ita, was the designated heir of Marchionne. But Exor, on the death of the manager, preferred the more “malleable” Mike Manleyin view of the merger with PSA which would take place less than two years later.

