The goalkeeper of Porto de Portugal, Agustín Marchesín, complained this Thursday about the lack of recognition of the Argentine fans, after being a figure in the classification of his team to the quarterfinals of the Champions League by eliminating Juventus from Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I am surprised that in Argentina they do not recognize me, unlike in Mexico, where they are very happy with my progress. I was lucky to do well in Lanús, in Santos Laguna and in America, the largest in Mexico, and sometimes I feel that Little does he recognize achievements. I don’t want to offend anyone, I’m just saying that the Juventus game gives you visibility but Lionel Scaloni’s coaching staff looks at everything, “said the goalkeeper.

“I do not like to underestimate people, I try to work for myself and always do my best. Someone watches the news out there and it hurts a bit to talk more about one in Mexico than in Argentina. One would like to be recognized in his country. With Lionel (Scaloni) I was lucky to be more of a protagonist and that gives me great satisfaction, “he continued.

Marchesín was called up for the double date against Uruguay and Brazil, which was finally suspended because European clubs did not want to give them up due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For me it is a pride to be in the National Team and to be part of this process that has been improving day by day. It is a very big dream to be part of a squad, it is the maximum for any player, be it first, second, third, whatever. Whatever. While in Peru I missed the birth of my son. We left many things aside to be, “said the goalkeeper in TyC Sports.