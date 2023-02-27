The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City reports on the marches, protests and mobilizations planned for this Monday, February 27, 2023 in the capital of the country.

marches

cuauhtémoc

Group: We want to live Neza

Time: 09:00 Location: From the Palace of Fine Arts to the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (Digna Ochoa y Plácido, Col. Doctores, Alc. Cuauhtémoc)

Demand: Against the feminicide of January 20th Possible route: Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas-Av. Dr. Río de la Loza-Digna Ochoa y Plácido Observations: Paint on the asphalt is not ruled out and the arrival of more contingents in support Approximate capacity: 80

Concentrations

Coyoacan

Group: 40 Days for Life

Time: During the day Place: “Marie Stopes México” Foundation Av. Miguel Ángel de Quevedo No. 1098, Col. Parque San Andrés, Alc. Coyoacan

Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25

Group: National Patriotic Alliance

Time: 10:00 Place: Facilities of the National Executive Committee of the National Patriotic Alliance (APN) Av. Ignacio Zaragoza No. 64, Col. Santa Catarina, Alc. Coyoacan

Demand: In support of the Fourth Transformation project Approximate capacity: 50

cuauhtémoc

Group: 40 Days for Life

Time: During the day Place: “Marie Stopes México” Foundation Manzanillo No. 49, Col. Roma Sur, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25

Group: 40 Days for Life

Time: During the day Place: “Marie Stopes México” Foundation Atlixco No. 12, Col. Condesa, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25

Group: Civil Society

Time: 05:00 Location: Zócalo of Mexico City

Lawsuit: Against the dshield of the Head of Government of Mexico City in the 16 municipalities Approximate capacity: 35

Group: Workers of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH)

Time: 11:00 Place: National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) Hamburg No. 135, Col. Juárez, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: They demand that their labor rights be recognized Approximate capacity: 30

Group: Temoris Grecko

Time: 12:00 Place: Alameda de Santa María la Ribera Dr. Atl and Salvador Díaz Mirón, Col. Santa María la Ribera, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: In support of the Sincelejo sound, for the citizen’s right to enjoy the public space to dance Approximate capacity: 50

Group: Single Union of Workers of the Autonomous University of Mexico City (SUTUACM)

Time: 11:00 Place: Local Conciliation and Arbitration Board of Mexico City (JLCA) Av. Dr. Río de la Loza No. 68, Col. Doctores, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Ballot boxes will be placed and a vote will be cast to accept or repeal the 2023 salary increase proposal Approximate capacity: 50

iztapalapa

Group: Justice Pro Persona

Time: 09:00 Place: Women’s Center for Social Reintegration “Santa Martha” Union No. 25, Col. Santa Martha Acatitla, Alc. iztapalapa

Demand: Initial hearing for the crime of Illegal Exercise of Public Service in a specific case of femicide Approximate capacity: 30

Miguel Hidalgo

Group: Sowing Culture AC

Time: 09:00 Place: Estela de Luz Lieja No. 270, Col. Bosque de Chapultepec 1ª. Section, Alc. Miguel Hidalgo

Demand: Information table and assembly on the use of alternative and traditional medicine and the benefits of marijuana Approximate capacity: 20

Milpa Alta

Group: Permanent Assembly of the Peoples of Milpa Alta

Time: 19:00 Place: Plaza Benito Juárez Av. Cuauhtémoc s/n, Town of San Pedro Atocpan, Alc. Milpa Alta

Demand: A permanent assembly is called to determine actions, as well as to set up a meeting with the Secretary of Government of Mexico City Approximate capacity: 50

tlalpan

Group: 40 Days for Life

Time: During the day

Place: “Marie Stopes México” Foundation, Periférico Sur No. 4829, Col. Parques del Pedregal, Alc. Tlalpan Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25