CDMX.- The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City reports on marches, protests and mobilizations scheduled for this Saturday, February 25 in the capital of the country.

This Saturday, February 25, the program Today does not circulate Applies to vehicles with an even license plate ending and license plates without number, hologram 2 and foreign.

This Saturday in Mexico City the hot environment will dominate with clear skies. High UV Radiation Indices are expected.

marches

Miguel Hidalgo

Group: Caravan for Love of Mexico (Sympathizers of the PRD of the State of Michoacán)

Time: 10:00 Place: Av. Paseo de la Reforma and Av. Constituyentes S/N, Col. Lomas Altas, Alc. Miguel Hidalgo (Public Highway) to the Monument to the Revolution

Demand: In defense of the National Electoral Institute (INE) Possible route: Av. Constituyentes-Cto. Bicentennial-Cto. Interior Melchor Ocampo-Av. Vía-Maestro Park Antonio Caso-Ignacio Ramírez-Plaza de la República Approximate capacity: 150

Concentrations

Coyoacan

Group: 40 Days for Life

Time: During the day Place: “Marie Stopes México” Foundation Av. Miguel Ángel de Quevedo No. 1098, Col. Parque San Andrés, Alc. Coyoacan

Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25

Group: Movement of Aspirants Excluded from Higher Education (MAES)

Time: 12:00 Venue: “Alberto Barajas Celis” Auditorium of the Faculty of Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Av. Insurgentes Sur No. 3000, Circuito Interior s/n., Ciudad Universitaria, Alc. Coyoacan

Demand: Assembly “The fight continues!”, to organize the action plan to follow, in defense of access to higher education Approximate capacity: 120

Group: Front for the Defense of the Rights of the Peoples and Neighborhoods of Anahuac (FDDPBA)

Time: 11:30 Venue: “Amparo Ochoa” Auditorium of the Santa Úrsula Arts Center Av. Santa Úrsula No. 191, Col. Pedregal de Santa Úrsula, Alc. Coyoacan

Demand: Workshop Course “Rights of Original Peoples and Neighborhoods of Mexico City”, in which proposals will be built to defend the interests and rights of indigenous communities in Mexico Approximate capacity: 100

cuauhtémoc

Group: Young Diplomats Organization

Time: 09:00 Place: Plaza Tlaxcoaque Tlaxcoaque and Av. Fray Servando Teresa de Mier s/n, Col. Centro, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Solemn ceremony on the occasion of the “Commemoration of the Khojaly Genocide in Azerbaijan” Activities: At the end of the event, they will go to the Mexico Azerbaijan Friendship Park (Av. Paseo de la Reforma and Tolstoi, Col. Polanco), where they will continue their activities Organizations in support: Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Observations: The event will be attended by various heads of foreign diplomatic missions, accredited in the country and special guests Approximate capacity: 35

Group: Anarchist Federation of Mexico-IFA

Time: 16:00 Place: Libertarian Social Center “Ricardo Flores Magón” (CSL-RFM) Donceles No. 10, Col. Historic Center, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Anarchist studies workshop “Correlation of Anarchism with Contemporary Historical and Social Movements” Approximate capacity: 30

Group: Union of Workers Union of the Higher Secondary Education Institute of Mexico City (SUTIEMS)

Time: 16:00 Place: Auditorium “Ana María Ruth González” of the Headquarters of Section IX of Mexico City of the National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE) Belisario Domínguez No. 32, Col. Centro Histórico, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Debate Forum “Which Path for the Victory of the SUTIEMS Strike?” Organizations in support: Internationalist Group “Liga por la IV Internacional” Approximate capacity: 120

Group: 40 Days for Life

Time: During the day Place: “Marie Stopes México” Foundation Atlixco No. 12, Col. Condesa, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25

Group: Collective Threads

Time: 11:00 Place: Museum “Ex Teresa Current Art” Lic. Verdad No. 8, Col. Centro Histórico, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Collective Fabric “Sangre de mi Sangre”, in which the processes of mitigation and concealment of forced disappearances committed against human rights defenders in Mexico will be analyzed Approximate capacity: 50

Group: Matryoshkas in Movement

Time: 12:00 Place: Cultural Corridor “Women in Art” Marconi y Donceles s/n., Col. Centro Histórico, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Event “Feminist Workshops 8M 2023”, in which they will carry out various artistic activities and small markets, in support of the economy of dissident and self-managing women Approximate capacity: 50

Group: 40 Days for Life

Time: During the day Place: “Marie Stopes México” Foundation, Manzanillo No. 49, Col. Roma Sur, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25

Group: Citizen Initiative

Time: 12:00 Place: Moorish kiosk Jaime Torres Bodet No. 152, Col. Santa María la Ribera, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Peaceful demonstration for freedom of expression and cultural rights of the citizens of Mexico City Approximate capacity: 50

Group: Former Workers of the Extinct Route 100

Time: During the day Place: National Palace Plaza de la Constitución s/n, Col. Centro Histórico, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: They request the payment of the settlement for liquidation of 28%, interest, dividends and profits of the F/100 trust, since 1996 Approximate capacity: 30

iztapalapa

Group: Space in Resistance and Rebellion “Café Zapata Vive”

Time: 16:00 Place: Alternate Headquarters of the Café “Zapata Vive” Anthropologists No. 56, Col. Apatlaco, Alc. Iztapalapa Demand: Event “Let’s Celebrate Resistance and Joyful Rebellion Together”, for the 8th. anniversary of the accompaniment space for all the indigenous groups in struggle Organizations in support: Otomi in Resistance and Rebellion and Son del Maíz Maíz Approximate capacity: 80

Miguel Hidalgo

Group: Sowing Culture AC

Time: 09:00 Place: Estela de Luz Lieja No. 270, Col. Bosque de Chapultepec 1ª. Section, Alc. Miguel Hidalgo

Demand: Information table and assembly on the use of alternative and traditional medicine and the benefits of marijuana Approximate capacity: 20

Group: Activists Against the Climate Crisis

Time: During the day Place: Embassy of Germany Av. Horacio No. 1506, Section Alameda, Col. Polanco 1ª. Section, Alc. Miguel Hidalgo Lawsuit: Against the RWE mining project in Lützerath, Germany and climate policy in that country Approximate capacity: 30

tlalpan

Group: 40 Days for Life

Time: During the day Place: “Marie Stopes México” Foundation, Periférico Sur No. 4829, Col. Parques del Pedregal, Alc. tlalpan

Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25

Group: National Regeneration Movement Party (MORENA) of Mexico City

Time: 10:00 Place: Tizimin Basketball Courts Av. Chicoasen and Chemax s/n., Col. Pedregal de San Nicolás 1ª. Section, Alc. tlalpan

Demand: The Head of Government of Mexico City, will give the starting signal for the new program “Well-being in your Colony”whose purpose is the improvement of the communities of the different delegations of Mexico City Approximate capacity: 5,000

xochimilco

Group: Coordination of Towns, Original Neighborhoods and Colonies of Xochimilco

Time: 16:30 Place: Kiosk of “Santa María Tepepan” Miguel Hidalgo y Cjon. 5 de Mayo s/n., Col. Santa María Tepepan, Alc. xochimilco

Demand: Collection of signatures to request the revocation of the mandate of the mayor of Xochimilco, for incurring in alleged acts of corruption and mismanagement in the demarcation Approximate capacity: 80