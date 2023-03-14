CDMX.- The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City informs of the marches, protests and demonstrations scheduled for this Tuesday, March 14 in the capital of the country

This Tuesday the program Today does not circulate Applies to vehicles with plates 7 and 8 ending, pink sticker, with verification hologram 1 and 2.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection points out that For today a hot environment with partly cloudy skies is expected to cloudy. Widespread rain with occasional showers and electrical activity is forecast.

marches

Gustavo A. Madero

Group: Citizens, Organizations, Merchants and Transporters of the Municipality of Ecatepec, State of Mexico

Time:08:30 Place: From Corredor Vía Morelos (Av. Río de los Remedios and Av. Centenarios/n., Col. CTM El Risco) to: 1) Chamber of Deputies to: 2) Senate of the Republic

Demand: “For Peace” Walk, given the threat of criminal groups to establish themselves in the municipal territory, they will demand the intervention of authorities at the federal level, to strengthen the fight against crime in Ecatepec

possible route: 1) Rio de los Remedios-Av. Centennial-Av. Eng. Eduardo Molina Emiliano Zapata-Av. H. Union Congress 2) Av. H. Union Congress-Av. Fray Servando Teresa de Mier-Topacio-Plaza San Pablo-Izazaga-Tolsá-Abraham González Morelos-Av. Walk of the Reformation

Activities: -08:30 hrs. Arrival of the protesters to the Vía Morelos corridor from the Municipality of Ecatepec, State of Mexico

09:30 a.m. Start of the march to the Chamber of Deputies

2:50 p.m. Beginning of the march towards the Senate of the Republic, where they will stay overnight, to continue their march on March 15, towards the Local Legislature of Toluca

Approximate capacity: 3,000

Group: Workers of the Child Integration Centers (CENDIS) and the Coordination of Child Development Centers (COCENDI) of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN)

Time:10:00 Place: From the Monument to the Revolution to: 1) Ministry of the Interior (SEGOB) to: 2) Ministry of Public Education (SEP/República de Brasil No.31)

Demand: “The Teachers Fighting Are Also Educating” March, in rejection of the illegal entry of 11 new workers, hired in an agreement between Human Capital and the Secretary General of Section 11 of the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE), since they this violates the established procedures and the processes of labor promotion of base workers; as well as to demand the resignation of the coordinator of the CENDIS, due to their mismanagement

possible route: 1) Republic Square-Ignacio Ramírez-Av. Paseo de la ReformaVersalles-Atenas-Abraham González 2) Abraham González-Donato Guerra-Bucareli-Av. Paseo de la Reforma-Av. Juárez-Central Axis Lázaro Cárdenas-Av. May 5 Monte de Piedad-República de Brasil Organizations in support: Block of Democratic Delegations of the IPN and Committee of Student Struggle of the Polytechnic (CLEP) Approximate capacity: 350

Concentrations

Azcapotzalco

Group: Azcapotzalco City Hall

Time: 09:00 Place: Santa Cruz Acayucan and Camino a Nextengo s/n., Col. Santa Apolonia, Alc. Azcapotzalco

Demand: The “Neighborhood Tuesday” program will be carried out, in which a tour will be made with the Mayor through the streets of the neighborhood, in order to meet the needs and problems of the residents of the place Approximate capacity: 120

Benito Juarez

Group: Union of Workers of the Higher Secondary Education Institute of Mexico City (SUTIEMS)

Time: 10:00 Place: General Directorate of the Institute of Higher Secondary Education of Mexico City (IEMS) Av. División del Norte No. 906, Col. Narvarte Poniente, Alc. Benito Juárez

Demand: Meeting for the defense of the educational model of the IEMS, for the respect of the stimulus of punctuality of the month of February, the granting of medical licenses for family care and the restitution of economic days for special permits; as well as against the disappearance of psychologists on campus and optional subjects Approximate capacity: 100

cuauhtémoc

Group: Sowing Culture AC

Time: 09:00 Place: Esplanade of the Estela de Luz Liege No. 7, Col. Juárez, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Information table and assembly on the use of alternative and traditional medicine and the benefits of marijuana Approximate capacity: 30

Group: Peasant Organization of the Sierra del Sur (OCSS)

Time: 12:00 Place: Mexico City Zócalo (OCSS Sit-up) Plaza de la Constitución s/n., Col. Centro Histórico, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Press conference to publicize their demand for the release of three members of their organization, whom they consider to be political prisoners in different prisons in the States of Guerrero and Morelos Approximate capacity: 25

Group: Collective “Popular Inclusive Front”

Time: 12:30 Location: Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) Digna Ochoa y Plácido s/n., Col. Doctores, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: They demand justice and clarification of the death of a woman from the transsexual community, who was assassinated on January 19 in the streets of the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office; as well as punishment for whoever is responsible Approximate capacity: 80

Group: Collective “La Comuna 4:20”

Time: 16:20 Place: “Cuchilla 4:20” Calz. Manuel Villalongin and Av. Paseo de la Reforma, Col. Tabacalera, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Information tables on the legalization, cultivation and possession of marijuana in Mexico Organizations in support: Mexican Cannabis Society Approximate capacity: 50

Group: 40 Days for Life

Time: During the day Place: “Marie Stopes México” Foundation, Manzanillo No. 49, Col. Roma Sur, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25

coyoacan

Group: Feminist Collective “Furias P6”

Time: During the day Location: National Preparatory School Campus No. 6 “Antonio Caso” of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Corina No. 3, Col. Del Carmen, Alc. coyoacan

Demand: Dialogue table with student representatives from all groups and campus authorities to present their disagreements and discuss the points of their request list Approximate capacity: 80

Group: Student Community of the Faculty of Arts and Design of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

Time: 11:00 Place: “The Islands” of Ciudad Universitaria School Circuit s/n., Ciudad Universitaria, Alc. coyoacan

Demand: “FADfest”, political-cultural activities, in order to make visible and support the artists and designers of the Faculty of Arts and Design of the UNAM; as well as to demand their rights as students Approximate capacity: 100

Miguel Hidalgo

Group: Revolutionary Action Group (GAR)

Time: 12:00 Place: Representation Offices of the Government of the State of Zacatecas Bahía de Coqui No. 73, Col. Verónica Anzures, Alc. Miguel Hidalgo

Demand: They demand an end to the murder of social fighters in the State of Zacatecas Approximate capacity: 25

Milpa Alta

Group: Permanent Assembly of the Peoples of Milpa Alta

Time: 17:00 Location: Deportivo “El Polvorín” Av. Cuauhtémoc y Atzayacatl s/n., Col. San Pedro Atocpan, Alc. Milpa Alta

Demand: Informative assembly in which the agreements reached with central government authorities will be discussed, regarding the demand for respect for the rights of native peoples and communal property Organizations in support: Cultural Front for the Defense of Milpa Alta Approximate capacity: 60

tlalpan

Group: Subject Teachers, Workers and Students of the National School of Anthropology and History (ENAH)

Time: 11:00 and 5:00 p.m. Place: National School of Anthropology and History (ENAH) Periférico Sur y Zapote s/n., Col. Isidro Favela, Alc. tlalpan

Demand: They will hold two assemblies to discuss the problems that afflict the ENAH community, and prepare a list of requests for each sector Approximate capacity: 80

Group: 40 Days for Life

Time: During the day Place: “Marie StopesMéxico” Foundation, Periférico Sur No. 4829, Col. Parques del Pedregal, Alc. tlalpan

Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25