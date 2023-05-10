The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City reports on the marches, protests and demonstrations scheduled for this Wednesday, May 10 in the capital of the country.

This Wednesday The Hoy No Circula program applies to vehicles with license plates 3 and 4red gummed, with verification hologram 1 and 2.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection pointed out that This Wednesday there will be a hot environment with partly cloudy to cloudy skies in Mexico City. Isolated light rains and occasional showers are expected.

marches

cuauhtémoc

Group: Movement for Our Disappeared in Mexico

Time: 10:00 Place: From the Monument to the Mother to the Angel of Independence Demand: XII March of National Dignity “Mothers Looking for their Sons and Daughters Truth and Justice!”to demand justice for all the disappeared in Mexico, free transit for migrants, demilitarization of the country and against the repression of the National Guard and the army

Possible route: Calz. Manuel Villalongín-Av. Insurgentes Sur-Av. Walk of the Reformation

Organizations in support: “Fray Juan de Larios” Human Rights Center, Latin American Network against Forced Disappearance, Disappeared Mexico City, Relatives Walking for Justice, National Network of Civil Human Rights Organizations “All rights for all”, Pan y Rosas México, United Forces for Our Disappeared in Coahuila and Mexico (FUUNDEC-FUNDEM), Collective of Families of Guanajuato, Truth and Justice Network, Committee of Relatives of Deceased and Disappeared Migrants (COFAMDE), Relatives Accompanied by the Center Women’s Human Rights (CEDEHM), Children for the Entity and Justice against Oblivion and Silence (HIJOS) Mexico, Center for Women’s Human Rights (CEDEHM), Mexicans in Exile, Commission for Solidarity and Defense of Human Rights, AC, Cerezo Mexico Committee, Movement for Peace with Justice and Dignity, Human Rights Center “Fray Bartolomé de las Casas”, Casa Xitla, Fundar, Analysis and Research Center, SERAPAZ, Social Alternative (ALAS) integrated for 13 countries, Cauce Ciudadano AC, Red Retoño, Human Rights Center of the Tlachinollan Mountain, Mexican Commission for the Defense and Promotion of Human Rights (CMDPDH), Huellas de la Memoria Collective, National Network of Civil Organizations “All Rights for All and All (Red TDT), Amnesty International Mexico, Observatory on Disappearance and Impunity in Mexico, Latin American Network against Forced Disappearance, Voice with Dignity and Justice Mexico AC, National Coordinator of Indigenous Women (CONAMI Mexico) and Eco Cinema and Pimenta Films Observations: The arrival of buses that transport the demonstrators to the concentration point and that feminist collectives join in support is not ruled out; as well as make pints during the development of their activities Approximate capacity: 3,000

Concentrations

cuauhtémoc

Group: Sowing Culture AC

Time: 09:00 Place: Esplanade of the Estela de Luz Liege No. 7, Col. Juárez, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Information table and assembly on the use of alternative and traditional medicine and the benefits of marijuana Approximate capacity: 30 Cuauhtémoc Group: Colectiva Deconstrucción Violeta Time: 2:00 p.m. Place: Criminal Courts of Mexico City Dr. Lavista No. 114 , Col. Doctors, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: They demand justice for the victim of family violence and comprehensive reparation for the damage Approximate capacity: 25

Group: Collective “La Plantona 4:20”

Time: 12:00 Place: Monument to Mother Calz. Manuel Villalongín and Av. Insurgentes Sur s/n., Col. San Rafael, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: For the right to free consumption and in defense of spaces for cannabis consumers Organizations in support: Circle of Responsible Cannabis Consumers (CCCR 4:20), LGBTQ+ Community and Cannabis Women in Resistance Approximate capacity: 50

Group: Collective “Daughters of Cannabis”

Time: 12:00 Place: Museum of Memory and Tolerance (exterior) Av. Juárez No. 8, Col. Centro, Alc.Cuauhtémoc

Demand: They demand dignified treatment with a gender perspective and safe and cultural spaces for women cannabis consumers Approximate capacity: 40 Cuauhtémoc Group: Vanguardia Nacional

Time: 11:00 Place: Esplanade of the Citadel Av. Balderas and Emilio Dondes/n., Col. Centro, Alc.Cuauhtémoc

Demand: They will hold a meeting to discuss different issues pending resolution with authorities Approximate capacity: 80

iztapalapa

Group: Cafe Zapata Vive

Time: 2:00 p.m. Place: Café Zapata Live Anthropologists No. 56, Col. Apatlaco, Alc. iztapalapa

Demand: Event “The Other Day of Mothers who Fight”, to celebrate “Mother’s Day” Approximate capacity: 40