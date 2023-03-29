The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City reports on the marches, protests and demonstrations scheduled for this Wednesday, March 29 in the capital of the country.

This Wednesday the program Hoy No Circula applies to vehicles ending plates 3 and 4, red gummed, with verification hologram 1 and 2.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection pointed out that this Wednesday there will be a hot environment with partly cloudy to cloudy skies in Mexico City. Heavy rains, showers and electrical activity are expected in the afternoon-night.

caravans

cuajimalpa

Group: Organization of Mexican Pig Farmers Time: During the day Place: From the Mexico-Marquesa Highway (at km 31) to the Executive Tower of the Ministry of Economy (Pachuca No. 189, Col. Condesa)

Demand: They demand attention from the authorities, to the Mexican swine crisis, which has this economic sector on the verge of bankruptcy and which can cause the loss of food sovereignty, by allowing meat from other countries to enter Mexico at low production costs to supply the Mexican people

Possible route: Mexico-Marquesa-Av. Santa Fe-Av. Carlos Lazo-Av. Tamaulipas-Av. Santa Lucía-Peripheral Ring-Av. Jalisco-Cto. Inside Mtro. José Vasconcelos-Alfonso Reyes-Pachuca Observations: It is not ruled out that the protesters from the State of Jalisco, at some point in Mexico City, get off the buses to continue marching in the first instance towards the Ministry of Economy; as well as that they move to other instances of the federal government to request attention to their demands Approximate capacity: 200

Concentrations

Coyoacan

Group: Union of the Revolutionary Youth of Mexico (UJRM), Metropolitan Area Time: 2:00 p.m. Place: Faculty of Economics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM Av. Insurgentes Sur No. 3000, Circuito Escolar s/n., Ciudad Universitaria, Alc. Coyoacán Demand: Circle of study “Fascism and the Working Class” Approximate capacity: 35

Group: Institute of Legal Research of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (IIJ-UNAM) Time: 11:30 Place: Institute of Legal Research of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (IIJ-UNAM) Av.Insurgentes Sur No. 3000, Mario de la Cueva Circuit s/n., Ciudad Universitaria, Alc. Coyoacán Demand: Working group “Mexico as an Actor for Gender Equality”, in which the topics to be discussed will be parity, femicide and feminist foreign policy in comparative perspective Approximate capacity: 45

Group: 40 Days for Life Time: During the day Place: “Marie Stopes México” Foundation Av. Miguel Ángel de Quevedo No. 1098, Col. Parque San Andrés, Alc. Coyoacán Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25

cuauhtémoc

Group: Sowing Culture AC Time: 09:00 Place: Esplanade of the Estela de Luz Liege No. 7, Col. Juárez, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: Information table and assembly on the use of alternative and traditional medicine and the benefits of marijuana Approximate capacity: 30

Group: 40 Days for Life Time: During the day Place: “Marie Stopes Mexico” Foundation Atlixco No. 12, Col. Countess, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25

Group: Collective “Popular Inclusive Front” Time: 11:00 Location: Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) Gral. Gabriel Hernández No. 56, Col. Doctores, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: They demand justice and clarification of the death of a woman from the transsexual community, who was assassinated on January 19 in the streets of the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office; as well as punishment for whoever is responsible Observations: It is not ruled out that they carry out pints during the development of their activities Approximate capacity: 50

Group: Former Workers of the Extinct Route 100 Time: During the day Place: Offices of the Presidency of the Republic Correo Mayor No. 8, Col. Centro Histórico, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: They request the payment of the settlement for liquidation of 28%, interest, dividends and profits of the F/100 trust, since 1996 Approximate capacity: 120

Group: Collective “Obeja Negra” Time: 2:00 p.m. Place: House of Representation of the State of Chiapas (Okupa Chiapaz) Toledo No. 22, Col. Juárez, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: “Gordificanda” event, as part of the “Fat Activism Day in Mexico City” Approximate capacity: 30

Group: 40 Days for Life Time: During the day Place: “Marie Stopes México” Foundation, Manzanillo No. 49, Col. Roma Sur, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25

Group: Collective “La Comuna 4:20” Time: 16:20 Place: “Cuchilla 4:20” Calz. Manuel Villalongin and Av. Paseo de la Reforma s/n., Col. Tabacalera, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: Information tables on the legalization, cultivation and possession of marijuana in Mexico Organizations in support: Mexican Cannabis Society Approximate capacity: 50

Group: Vanguard Retired Ciudadela Time: 11:00 Place: Esplanade of the Citadel Av. Balderas and Emilio Dondes/n., Col. Centro, Alc.Cuauhtémoc Demand: They will hold a meeting to discuss the progress made by the authorities, their demand that the Unit not be applied of Measurement and Update (UMA) to pensions and retirements Approximate capacity: 80

Group: Retirees Work Commission of the Mexican Electricians Union (SME) Time: 12:00 Place: “Ernesto Velasco Torres” Auditorium of the Mexican Electricians Union (SME) Av. Insurgentes Norte No. 98, Col. Tabacalera, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: Assembly in which the situation of the problem of retirees and life annuity will be discussed; as well as general trade union matters Approximate capacity: 150

Group: Critical Health Time: 10:30 Place: “OXXO” Store Av. Paseo de la Reforma No. 87, Col. Tabacalera, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: They will carry out a symbolic closure of the store, for violating the law prohibiting the display of cigarette packs and selling products that affect the health of citizens Organizations in support: Salud Justa Mx, Saludhable México, Códice SC, Los Rescatadores and The Power of the Consumer Approximate capacity: 50

Group: Collective “La Plantona 420” Time: 12:00 Place: Monument to the Mother Av. Insurgentes Sur y Calz. Manuel Villalogín s/n., Col.San Rafael, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: They will carry out an artistic and cultural expression for dignified treatment, self-cultivation and free possession; as well as shared spaces for smokers Approximate capacity: 20

iztacalco

Group: Union of Pochtecas of Mexico AC (UPMAC) Time: 16:30 Place: Col. Ampliación Ramos Millán, Alc. Iztacalco (no street specified) Demand: They will demonstrate to denounce the conditions in which the drains are found in the streets of the neighborhood and the lack of attention to urban services by the authorities of the demarcation Approximate capacity: 50

iztapalapa

Group: For You, For Me, For All, For Us Time: 08:30 and During the day Place: Oriente Male Preventive Prison, Av. Reforma No. 100, Col. Lomas de San Lorenzo, Alc. Iztapalapa Demand: -08:30 They will demand prompt and expeditious justice with a gender perspective and reparation for damage for mother and daughter victims of family violence-During the day They will request an exemplary sentence for the alleged perpetrator of femicide Approximate capacity: 25

Group: People’s Union Time: 12:00 Place: Library of the “Iztapalapa 1” Campus of the Institute of Higher Secondary Education (IEMS) Av. Ermita Iztapalapa No. 4163, Col. Lomas de Zaragoza, Iztapalapa Mayor’s Office Demand: Talk “Testimony of Guerrillas in the Former Women’s Prison of Santa Martha Acatitla” Approximate capacity: 40

tlalpan

Group: 40 Days for Life Time: During the day Place: “Marie StopesMéxico” Foundation, Periférico Sur No. 4829, Col. Parques del Pedregal, Alc. Tlalpan Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25

Group: General Assembly of the National School of Anthropology and History (ENAH) Time: 13:00 Venue: “Román Piña Chan” Auditorium of the National School of Anthropology and History (ENAH) Periférico Sury Zapote s/n., Col. Cuicuilco, Alc. Tlalpan Demand: Dialogue table with authorities to address and provide solutions to the request list of demands from students and teachers Approximate capacity: 100

venustian carranza

Group: The Eighth Time: 16:00 Place: Auditorium “Aurora Jiménez de Palacios” of the Chamber of Deputies Av. H. Congreso de la Unión No. 66, Col. El Parque, Alc.Venustiano Carranza Demand: Projection and discussion of the report “#Insumisa. Silence is Not an Option”, which recounts the life of a human rights defender in Mexico Organizations in support: CDH Zeferino Ladrillero and Political Prisoners of Eloxochitlán de Flores Magón Approximate capacity: 60

xochimilco

Group: Coordination of Towns, Original Neighborhoods and Colonies of Xochimilco Time: 18:30 Places: 1.-Pantheon “San Gregorio” Av. México Norte and Alta Vista s/n., Col. San Gregorio Atlapulco, Alc. Xochimilco 2.-Station “Prepa 1”, line 5 of the Metrobús Av. de la Noria and Prol. Division of the North s/n., Col. Paseos del Sur, Alc. Xochimilco Demand: Collection of signatures to request the revocation of the mandate of the Mayor of Xochimilco, for incurring in alleged acts of corruption and mismanagement in the demarcation Approximate capacity: 100