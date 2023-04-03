The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC CDMX) informs of the marches, protests and demonstrations scheduled for this Monday, April 3 in the capital of the country.

This Monday the program Today does not circulate Applies to vehicles with plates ending 5 and 6, yellow sticker, verification hologram 1 and 2.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection states that This Monday there will be a very hot environmenteither. Clear to partly cloudy skies with high levels of UV radiation are expected. The potential for rain is limited.

Concentrations

cuauhtémoc

Group: Relatives and Friends of Minor Victim of Rape

Time: 10:00 Place: Esplanade of the Palace of Fine Arts Av. Juárez s/n, Col. Centro, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: They demand justice for an adolescent victim of abuse and kidnapping, allegedly committed by police officers in the Municipality of chimalhuacanState of Mexico Approximate capacity: 50

Group: Collective “La Plantona 420”

Time: 12:00 Place: Monument to the Mother Av. Insurgentes Sur y Calz. Manuel Villalogín s/n., Col.San Rafael, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: They will carry out an artistic and cultural expression for dignified treatment, self-cultivation and free possession; as well as shared spaces for smokers Organizations in support: Cannabis Women in Resistance Approximate capacity: 20

Group: Collective “La Comuna 4:20”

Time: 16:20 Place: “Cuchilla 4:20” Calz. Manuel Villalongin and Av.Paseo de la Reforma s/n., Col. Tabacalera, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Information tables on the legalization, cultivation and possession of marijuana in Mexico Supporting organizations: Mexican Cannabis Society Approximate capacity: 50

Group: Family, Friends and Colleagues of a Medical Student Detained in the State of Mexico

Time: 06:30 Place: Zócalo of Mexico City Plaza de la Constitución s/n., Col. Centro Histórico, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: They demand justice and transparency in the case of a student from the Superior School of Medicine of the IPN and an undergraduate intern at the General Hospital of Mexico, who was allegedly detained irregularly in the Municipality of EcatepecState of Mexico Supporting organizations: Students of the Higher School of Medicine of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) Approximate capacity: 90

Group: Sowing Culture AC

Time: 09:00 Place: Esplanade of the Estela de Luz Liege No. 7, Col. Juárez, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: Information table and assembly on the use of alternative and traditional medicine and the benefits of marijuana Approximate capacity: 30

Magdalena Contreras

Group: We Are All One, Mexican Army We Are All

Time: 09:00 Place: National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) Periférico Sur No. 3469, Col. San Jerónimo Lídice, Alc. Magdalena Contreras

Demand: In support and backing of the military who are being prosecuted for the Tamaulipas case. They will demand that military personnel be granted freedom to perform their duties, as well as respect for their Human Rights and an end to the abuses against them Approximate capacity: 1,500