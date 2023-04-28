The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City reports on the marches, protests and demonstrations scheduled for this Friday, April 28 in the country’s capital.

This Friday the Ho y No Circula program applies to vehicles with license plates ending 9 and 0, blue sticker, with verification hologram 1 and 2.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection expects that this Friday there will be a very hot environment with clear to partly cloudy skies in the country’s capital. Rain is not expected in the city. Strong gusts of wind are forecast.

Concentrations

Azcapotzalco

Group: Free and Combative Mx

Time: 10:00 Place: Federal Conciliation and Arbitration Board (JFCA) Eje 4 Norte No. 311, Col. Santo Tomas, Alc. Azcapotzalco Demand: They will hold a rally called “Not one more farewell for raising your voice against sexist violence!” Approximate capacity: 25

Benito Juarez

Group: National Prevention Network AC

Time: 12:00 Place: Eje 6 Sur Ángel Urraza and Av. División del Norte s/n, Col. Narvarte Poniente, Alc. Benito Juárez (public road) Demand: They will demand that the authorities exhaust all lines of investigation to find the whereabouts of the Nayarit forensic anthropologist and pioneer in the area of ​​human identification, who disappeared on April 6 in Tepic Approximate capacity: 50

Coyoacan

Group: Authorities of the Xochimilco Unit of the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM-X)

Time: 09:00 Place: Xochimilco Unit of the Metropolitan Autonomous University (UAM-X) Calz. del Hueso No. 1100, Col. Villa Quietud, Alc. Coyoacán Demand: Eighth dialogue table with the university community to discuss the list of requests for demands Approximate capacity: 50

Group: Students and Organized Women of the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (FFyL-UNAM)

Time: During the day Place: Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (FFyL-UNAM) Av. Insurgentes Sur No. 3000, Circuito Escolar s/n., Ciudad Universitaria, Alc. Coyoacán Demand: “Self-management Week”, in which they will carry out various political and cultural activities, with the purpose of articulating different forms of resistance and in defense of access to public education; as well as against sexist violence within the UNAM Approximate capacity: 40

Group: Revolutionary Youth

Time: 15:00 Place: Faculty of Engineering of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Av. Insurgentes Sur No. 3000, Circuito Escolar s/n., Ciudad Universitaria, Alc. Coyoacán Demand: Meeting to discuss the problem of the crisis and anti-democracy within the UNAM Approximate capacity: 40

Group: Student Committee of the Degree in International Relations of the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

Time: 12:30 Place: Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Av. Insurgentes Sur No. 3000, Circuito Escolar s/n., Ciudad Universitaria, Alc. Coyoacán Demand: Assembly to deal with the internal petition document Approximate capacity: 60

Group: Anarchist Black Cross Mexico

Time: During the day Place: Autonomous Self-managed Work Space “Okupa Che” Av. Insurgentes Sur No. 3000, Circuito Escolar s/n., Ciudad Universitaria, Alc. Coyoacán Demand: “International Day”, to demand the release of a member of Okupa Che, arrested on December 8, 2022, in the vicinity of Ciudad Universitaria, allegedly accused of the crime of drug dealing Approximate capacity: 40

cuauhtémoc

Group: Sowing Culture AC Time: 09:00 Place: Esplanade of the Estela de Luz Liege No. 7, Col. Juárez, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: Information table and assembly on the use of alternative and traditional medicine and the benefits of marijuana Approximate capacity: 30

Gustavo A. Madero

Group: Feminist Collective “Libres Ya”

Time: During the day Place: North Jaime Nuno Men’s Preventive Prison No. 155, Col. Cuautepec Barrio Bajo, Alc. Gustavo A. Madero Demand: They demand that the accusations and acts of criminalization against the women activists detained on April 15, 2022, be withdrawn during the operation to recover the facilities of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), located on República de Cuba street No. 60 Observations: It is not ruled out that they carry out painting during the development of their activities Organizations in support: Female Battalions and Victim of Femicide and Disappearance of Women Approximate capacity: 35

Miguel Hidalgo

Group: Comprehensive Health Unit for Trans People

Time: 1:00 p.m. Place: Comprehensive Health Unit for Trans People Plan de San Luis and Manuel Carpio s/n., Col. Plutarco Elías Calles, Alc. Miguel Hidalgo Demand: Festival “For Children’s Day”, in which they will carry out various artistic and cultural activities Approximate capacity: 50

venustian carranza

Group: University Community and Professors of the Different Schools of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

Time: 11:00 Place: Chamber of Deputies Av. H. Congreso de la Unión No. 66, Col. El Parque, Alc. Venustiano Carranza Demand: Meeting “If you don’t listen to us at UNAM, in Congress Yes!”, to demand a response to cases of sexual abuse, repression and authoritarianism, the above in the framework of the appearance of the Rector of the National University Autónoma de México in San Lázaro Observations: It is not ruled out that student feminist collectives join in support Approximate capacity: 250