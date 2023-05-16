The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City reports on the marches, protests and demonstrations scheduled for this Tuesday, May 16 in the capital of the country.

This Tuesday The Hoy No Circula program applies to vehicles with license plates ending 7 and 8, pink sticker, with verification hologram 1 and 2.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection points out that This Tuesday there will be a hot environment with partly cloudy to cloudy skies in Mexico City. Heavy rain, occasional showers and possible hail are forecast. Take your precautions and stay informed.

marches

Coyoacan

Group: Students of the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (FFyL-UNAM)

Time: 12:00 Place: Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (FFyL-UNAM) Av. Insurgentes Sur No. 3000, Circuito Escolar s/n., Ciudad Universitaria, Alc. Coyoacan

Demand: Assembly to continue with the action plan to follow, in demand for better working conditions, access to public education and the democratization of the UNAM Approximate capacity: 60

cuauhtémoc

Group: National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE)

Time: 06:00 Location: From the National Palace to the Chamber of Deputies

Demand: They will carry out a march to demand the validity of the General Directorate of Indigenous, Intercultural and Bilingual Education in the Secretariat of Public Education (SEP), the abrogation of the Educational Reform and the ISSSTE Law, immediate reinstatement of the national table between the National Single Negotiation Commission (CNUN) and the Federal Government, cancellation of the UMA application for the payment of pensions, and individual AFORES accounts, fair salary; as well as payment to retired teachers Activities:-06:00 Protest in the National Palace-10:00 Start of the march

Possible route: Plaza de la Constitución-Av. José María Pino Suárez-Av. Fray Servando Teresa de Mier-Av. H. Congress of the Union Organizations in support: Section XXII of the National Union of Education Workers and the National Coordinator of Education Workers (SNTE-CNTE) of the State of Oaxaca and State Coordinator of Education Workers in Guerrero ( CETEG) Approximate capacity: 1,500

Group: National Union of Workers of the Ministry of Health (SNTSA)

Time: 07:00 Place: From the “San Miguel” Garden (Av. José María Pino Suárez and José María Izazaga s/n., Col. Historic Center) to the Zócalo of Mexico City

Demand: They demand respect for the general working conditions and transparent, effective and efficient ladder; as well as individual guarantees and living wages

Possible route: Av. José María Pino Suárez-Av. Plaza de la Constitución Approximate capacity: 300

Group: Militants of the National Regeneration Movement Party (MORENA)

Time: 17:00 Place: From the Chamber to Juárez to the Zócalo of Mexico City

Demand: March called “Without housing there is no well-being”, they demand the recovery of a social agenda, which includes all housing rights

Possible route: Av. Juárez-Eje Central-Av. May 5 Monte de Piedad-Av. Plaza de la Constitución Approximate capacity: 200

iztapalapa

Group: Students of the “San Lorenzo Tezonco” Campus of the Autonomous University of Mexico City (UACM-SLT)

Time: 2:00 p.m. Location: From the “San Lorenzo Tezonco” Campus of the Autonomous University of Mexico City (UACM-SLT/Prol. San Isidro No. 151) to Avenida Tláhuac y Providencia s/n., Col. San Lorenzo Tezonco, Alc. iztapalapa

Demand: March “If They Touch One, We All Respond”, to demand an increase in security in the streets of the neighborhood, the foregoing derived from the assault and attempted murder of a first-semester student of the Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Protection and Management of Risks of the UACM, which occurred on May 12 Activities:-2:00 p.m. Student Assembly-4:00 p.m. Start of the march

Possible route: Av. Cuatro-Providencia-Av. Tláhuac Organizations in support: Mitotzin Resiste Observations: It is not ruled out that residents of the demarcation join in support Approximate capacity: 150

Concentrations

cuauhtémoc

Group: Sowing Culture AC

Time: 09:00 Place: Esplanade of the Estela de Luz Liege No. 7, Col. Juárez, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Information table and assembly on the use of alternative and traditional medicine and the benefits of marijuana Approximate capacity: 30

Group: Former Workers of the Extinct Route 100

Time: 12:00 Place: Secretary of Government Plaza de la Constitución No. 1, Col. Centro Histórico, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: They request the payment of the settlement for liquidation of 28%, interest, dividends and profits of the F/100 trust, since 1996 Approximate capacity: 200

Group: Senate of the Republic

Time: 17:00 Place: Senate of the Republic Av. Paseo de la Reforma No. 135, Col. Tabacalera, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Forum “Legal Personality and Special Declaration of Absence due to Disappearance in Light of the New National Code of Family Civil Procedures” Approximate capacity: 70

Group: Friends United for Mexico

Time: 10:00 Place: Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) Av. José María Pino Suarez No. 2, Col. Centro Histórico, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: In support of the President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and of all the Ministers that comprise it; as well as in defense of the constitution and the rights of citizens Approximate capacity: 80

Group: Collective “La Plantona 4:20”

Time: 12:00 Place: Monument to Mother Calz. Manuel Villalongín and Av. Insurgentes Sur s/n., Col. San Rafael, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: For the right to free consumption and in defense of spaces for cannabis consumers Organizations in support: Circle of Responsible Cannabis Consumers (CCCR 4:20), LGBTQ+ Community and Cannabis Women in Resistance Approximate capacity: 50

Group: Collective “Violet Deconstruction”

Time: 08:00 Place: Criminal Courts of Mexico City (Orality Chambers) Dr. Lavista No. 114, Col. Doctores, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: They demand justice for women victims of family violence and respect for all their rights Approximate capacity: 20 Cuauhtémoc

Group: Pensioners and Retirees of the Auxiliary Police of Mexico City (PEJUPA)

Time: During the day Location: Provident Fund of the Auxiliary Police of Mexico City (CAPREPA) Dr. Lucio No. 220, Col. Doctores, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: Against the application of the Measurement and Update Unit (UMA) to pensions and to demand the payment of the extraordinary annual bonus at the end of the year Approximate capacity: 60

Group: National Union of Committees of the Mexican Social Security Institute (UNCIMSS)

Time: 06:00 Place: Zócalo of Mexico City Plaza de la Constitución s/n., Col. Centro Histórico, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: They demand that the IMSS authorities comply with the legislation and register the “Pension Plan” with the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (CONSAR) Observations: The arrival of buses that transport the protesters to the point is not ruled out of concentration, coming from different states of the Mexican Republic Approximate capacity: 250

Group: Psychiatric Medications for Free Minds Mx

Time: 06:00 Place: National Palace Plaza de la Constitución s/n., Col. Centro Histórico, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Demonstration “For the Right to Mental Health”, to demand an end to the shortage of psychiatric and neurological medications in the public and private sectors throughout the Mexican Republic, which affects thousands of patients Approximate capacity: 60

Miguel Hidalgo

Group: Collective of Student Struggle “Massieu”

Time: 2:00 p.m. Place: Auditorium “Ing. José García García” of the Center for Scientific and Technological Studies No. 11 “Wilfrido Massieu” of the National Polytechnic Institute (CECyT-IPN) Av. de los Maestros No. 217, Col. Agriculture, Alc. Miguel Hidalgo

Demand: Student assembly to discuss academic needs Approximate capacity: 70

iztacalco

Group: National Institute for Political Education of the National Regeneration Movement Party (INFPMORENA)

Time: 10:00 Place: Headquarters of the National Institute for Political Education of the National Regeneration Movement Party (INFP-MORENA) Av. Guadalupe No. 64, Col. Agrícola Pantitlán, Alc. iztacalco

Demand: “Multidisciplinary Forum for the Transformation of the State of Mexico 2023-2029”, with the purpose of promoting spaces for dialogue and debate aimed at making visible the different axes of government that will allow political change Approximate capacity: 60

iztapalapa

Group: Collective “The Violet Butterfly”

Time: 09:00 Location: Oriente Male Preventive Prison Reforma Ave. No. 100, Col. Lomas de San Lorenzo, Alc. iztapalapa

Demand: They demand that the petition to revoke the change in precautionary measure be addressed and the sentence issued be with a gender perspective and children’s rights, in the case of the alleged crime of rape of a minor Observations: It is not ruled out that they carry out graffiti during the development of its activities Approximate capacity: 20

Magdalena Contreras

Group: Commission of the Pantheon and Traditional Authority of the Original People of San Bernabé Ocotepec

Time: 11:00 Place: Magdalena Contreras Mayor’s Office Av. Álvaro Obregón No. 20, Col. Barranca Seca, Alc. Magdalena Contreras

Demand: They will hold a meeting with authorities from the mayor’s office to discuss the management of the pantheon by traditional authorities Approximate capacity: 80