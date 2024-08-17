This Saturday, August 17, 2024, thousands of people took to the streets of Venezuela and in several cities around the world to request that the minutes of the elections of June 28, in which Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner, be revealed.

The marches began in the morning and around noon, Colombia time, Maria Corina Machado gave her speech in CaracasWhat caught the most attention on social media was that the opposition leader arrived wearing a hood and glasses, surrounded by several people.

“Today we have made history, we are united here and in 300 cities around the world. “We have the votes, we have the records. We are not going to leave the streets,” were some of the words of his speech.

“With intelligence, with prudence, with resilience, boldly and peacefully, because violence suits them. Peaceful protest is our right.“, added Maria Corina in her speech.

“Violence suits them. We do not attack other Venezuelans. It is chilling what the regime has done in terms of repression, and the world is seeing it,” he said.

“We were told that defeating the fraud and proving our victory was impossible and we did it. We were able to defeat the fraud and prove our victory. This is the time to collect,” said María Corina Machado.

“What happened on July 28 and 29 has the world in awe, They can’t believe what we did. Everyone knows what the truth is. “What happened on July 28 and 29 surprised a regime that is totally out of touch with reality,” he added.

“They thought they were going to get away with it and they never imagined that these more than 12 million Venezuelans were going to go to vote. They thought that by means of fear and threats they were going to make us people gave up on change and 70% voted for Edmundo González Urrutia.”

Opposition marches in Venezuela are also taking place in different countries such as Spain, Italy, Belgium, Greece, Germany, Ireland, France, Belgium, Ireland, Australia, Portugal, Japan, Colombia, among others.

