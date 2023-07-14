The American Wall Street Journal reported, on Friday, that a drone took off from the US state of New Mexico and flew at a high altitude, reaching the stratosphere.

She added that this plane joins another similar one that finally reached this record height, in the midst of a frantic race in which march manufacturers seek to make it fly at a higher altitude and for a longer time than before.

The ultimate goal is for unmanned drones to fly at a higher altitude than “jumbo” planes, that is, giant jet planes, as well as to stay there for many months, which represents a flexible alternative to satellites.

The “stratosphere” is the second layer of the atmosphere from the top, and it extends from a height of 10 to 50 kilometers.

Jet planes fly in this layer, because there are few air turbulences in it, and because of the dryness of the air, cloud formation in this layer is rare.

In the last experiment, the PHASA-35 drone flew at an altitude of 65,000 feet (about 20,000 meters).

The drone was in the air for 24 hours before landing.

This aircraft is expected to enter service by late 2026.

Away from the United States, a unit in the European company “Airbus” has developed a drone for the same purpose.

This plane actually flew to an altitude of 21,000 metres, and remained in the sky for 64 days.