Thousands of people demonstrated this Saturday in European cities such as London, Paris and Madrid in support of the Palestinian people and asking their respective governments to intervene to stop the military operation of Israel.

The English protesters gathered at noon in Marble Arch, on the side of Hyde Park, in the British capital, and headed towards the Israeli embassy, ​​on the other side of the park, waving Palestinian flags and banners calling for the “liberation” of the territories. Palestinians.

“It is essential that the British government take immediate action,” said organizers, including the Stop the War coalition, the UK Muslim association, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the campaign for nuclear disarmament.

A child waves a Palestinian flag as pro-Palestinian protesters attend a protest in Hyde Park, following an outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London. Photo: REUTERS.

The organizations called for the acts of “brutal violence against the Palestinian people and their oppression by Israel not to go unpunished” and described the bombings that killed civilians in Gaza as “war crimes.”

Paris

Many protesters began to congregate this Saturday also in Paris to support the Palestinian cause, even though the police had banned the protest in the French capital to prevent anti-Semitic drifts.

The police ordered the shops to be closed along the route of the march, from the Barbés neighborhood, where an important migrant community lives, to the Bastille Square.

Walid Atallah, president of the Association of Palestinians in the Paris region, accused the government of stoking tensions with the ban.

A protester flees tear gas during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinians called for the ongoing conflict with Israel in Paris on May 15, 2021. Photo: AFP.

“If there was a risk of public altercations, of serious problems, they would have properly prohibited it,” he told a news conference. But “they banned it at the last minute,” he added. “It is unacceptable”.

The authorities said they feared that the clashes that occurred in a similar demonstration in Paris during the latest escalation would be repeated. in 2014, when protesters attacked synagogues and other Jewish facilities.

“We all remember an extremely difficult demonstration where horrible comments such as ‘death to the Jews’ were made,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said Friday.

In social networks, many protesters expressed that an impressive police device was deployed in the convocation, prohibited by the authorities. “Several water cannons, closed subway stations, police and gendarmes by the hundreds,” they described.

Madrid

On Madrid, some 2,500 people demonstrated in the city center. “It is not a war, it is a genocide!” They shouted, as they went from the Atocha station to the Plaza del Sol.

“The silence of some is the suffering of others”, “Jerusalem, eternal capital of Palestine”, could be read on the banners and banners carried by the protesters, including a large number of young women.

Many young people carried Palestinian flags.

People participate in a demonstration to mark the 73rd anniversary of the “Naqba” (catastrophe) in Madrid on May 15, 2021. Photo: AFP.

“They are massacring us. We are in a situation in which the Nakba (the ‘catastrophe’ in Arabic) continues in the 21st century,” he told the AFP Amira Cheikh-Ali, 37, daughter of Palestinian refugees, alluding to the term that designates the exodus of the Palestinians after the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.

“We want to ask Spain and the European authorities not to collaborate with Israel, because they collaborate with their silence” on the spiral of violence in the Middle East, explained Ikhlass Abousousiane, 25, a nurse of Moroccan origin.

Berlin

The demonstration was also replicated in Berlin (Germany). Participants in the protests wave Palestinian flags and chant slogans such as “Freedom for Palestine” and “Stop the killings, stop the war.” According to a police spokesman, about 200 people participated in the march, secured by about 200 police officers.

The German government had announced that it would not authorize anti-Semitic demonstrations and that it would strengthen security in Jewish institutions.

A man in a wheelchair holds a Palestinian flag as people demonstrate to mark the Nakba and in support of the Palestinians, in Berlin. Photo: REUTERS.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert remarked that peaceful marches against Israeli policies are allowed, but that anyone who takes advantage of them to “shout his hatred of Jews” will be “abusing the right to protest.” “Anti-Semitic rallies are not tolerated by our democracy,” he said.

Seibert said that those who protest in front of a synagogue and commit vandalism against Jewish symbols are not criticizing a state, but rather committing “aggressions and showing hatred against a religion and those who belong to it.”

Source: AFP and EFE