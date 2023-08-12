Buenos Aires, Argentina – Hundreds of people marched this Friday, August 11, around the Obelisk of Buenos Aires to demand Justice for the death of Facundo Morales, a protester arrested the day before in a protest against Sunday’s primary elections in Argentina.

“There was an excessive operation by the repressive forces in front of a nucleus that was not even blocking the street, which indicates that they came to provoke and clearly targeted Facundo (Molares), a militant with a revolutionary history,” Mirta told AFP. Israel, a 62-year-old actress who participated in the march.

In the middle of the protest, a handful of hooded men threw a firebomb against a police station and stones against agents, but they were quickly isolated by the rest of the protesters who denounced them as infiltrators.

The incidents occurred two days before the primary elections on Sunday that will define the candidates to compete in the general elections on October 22.

The deceased protester was identified as Facundo Molares, 48, an Argentine activist and ex-combatant of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and who was detained in Bolivia in 2019, during the government of Yanine Añez.

#Attention The former FARC guerrilla, Facundo Morales, alias ‘Camilo el argentino’, died amid protests at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires. Argentine authorities report that he suffered a decompensation when he was arrested along with 4 other people while trying to set fire to a… pic.twitter.com/Oa5myOJzcl – BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) August 10, 2023



His death occurred after being arrested and immobilized on the ground by the police along with other militants from his Popular Rebellion political group who had held a demonstration in front of the Obelisk calling for electoral abstention.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales expressed this Friday his “solidarity and condolences to the family and fellow fighters of brother Facundo Molares who lost his life in Buenos Aires in a police repression.”

crossover of versions

Human rights organizations denounced “the ferocious and irresponsible use of force applied in the repression that culminated in the death of Molares” and held the Buenos Aires mayor’s office responsible for what happened.

Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, presidential candidate for the opposition Juntos por el Cambio (center-right) supported the police and assured that the death was caused by a “decompensation” of the man due to his health history.

Images from a reporter’s video show that the detainees were beaten and pinned down with their faces to the ground.

In the video, the reporter urged the agents to turn it over “because it is turning purple.”

Resuscitation maneuvers were unsuccessful and after being removed by ambulance his death was reported.