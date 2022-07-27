For this Wednesday, July 27, different marches and protests in different areas of Mexico City.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City reported on said demonstrations, as well as the place and time in which they will take place.

Mayor Cuauhtemoc:

9:30 a.m. Isabel La Católica, number 13, Colonia Centro.

11:00 a.m. Abraham González, number 48, Colonia Juárez.

12:00 p.m. March. Plaza de la República, Colonia Tabacalera towards Plaza de la Constitución, Colonia Centro Histórico.

Mayor Xochimilco:

10:00 a.m. Mexico Avenue and Cuauhtémoc Avenue, San Gregorio Atlapulco neighborhood.

Mayor Iztapalapa:

9:30 a.m. Reforma Avenue, number 100, Lomas de San Lorenzo neighborhood.

Forecasts

The SCC urged to take forecasts to the inhabitants of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places of the Mexico City.