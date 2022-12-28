For this Wednesday, December 28, different marches and protests in different areas of Mexico City.

The Secretary of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City reported on these demonstrations, as well as the place and time in which they will take place.

Cuauhtémoc City Hall:

During the day: Toledo, number 22, Colonia Juárez.

Venustiano Carranza Mayor’s Office:

08:00 hours. Río de la Piedad Viaduct, number 260, Magdalena Mixihuca neighborhood.

Benito Juárez Mayor’s Office:

09:30 a.m. shot. Calzada de Tlalpan, number 1036, Nativitas neighborhood towards Picacho Ajusco Highway, number 200, Jardines de la Montaña.

forecasts

The SCC called upon take forecasts to the inhabitants of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places of the Mexico City.