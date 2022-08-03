For this Wednesday, August 3, different marches and protests in different areas of Mexico City.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City reported on said demonstrations, as well as the place and time in which they will take place.

Mayor Cuauhtemoc:

08:00 hours. Plaza de la Constitución, Colonia Centro Histórico.

10:00 a.m. Fray Servando Teresa de Mier and Diagonal 20 de Noviembre, Colonia Centro Histórico.

11:00 a.m. March. Plaza de la República, Colonia Tabacalera, towards Plaza de la Constitución, Colonia Centro Histórico.

11:0 hours. Caravan. Mexico-Puebla highway, Ecatepec de Morelos municipality, State of Mexico towards Abraham González, number 48, Juárez neighborhood.

12:00 p.m. Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, number 135, Tabacalera neighborhood.

Mayor Miguel Hidalgo:

11:00 a.m. National Army Avenue, number 357, Chapultepec neighborhood.

Mayor Iztapalapa:

11:00 a.m. Peripheral Ring and Calzada Ignacio Zaragoza, Juan Escutia neighborhood.

Forecasts

The SCC urged to take forecasts to the inhabitants of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places of the Mexico City.