For this Tuesday, May 3, different marches and protests are expected in different areas of the Mexico City.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SCC) from Mexico City reported on these demonstrationsas well as the place and time in which they will take place.

Mayor Cuauhtemoc:

07:00 hours. Plaza de la Constitución, Colonia Centro Histórico.

08:00 hours. Plaza de la Constitución, Colonia Centro Histórico.

11:00 a.m. Ricardo Flores Magón and Lerdo avenues, Tlatelolco neighborhood.

12:00 p.m. General Gabriel Hernández, number 30, Doctores neighborhood.

12:00 p.m. March. Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, Angel Tower, number 350, Juarez neighborhood towards Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, number 350, Cuauhtémoc neighborhood.

4:20 p.m. Manuel Carpio, number 99, Santa María La Ribera neighborhood.

7:30 p.m. Republic Square, Tabacalera neighborhood

Coyoacan Mayor’s Office:

11:00 a.m. Avenida Insurgente Sur, number 3000, School Circuit, University City.

12:30 p.m. March. Insurgentes Sur Avenue, number 3000, School Circuit, Mario de la Cueva, University City towards Insurgentes Sur Avenue, number 3000, School Circuit, University City.

Mayor Iztapalapa:

4:00 p.m. March. Tláhuac Avenue, Culhuacán neighborhood towards Tláhuac Avenue, Las Arboledas neighborhood, Tláhuac City Hall.

Alvaro Obregon Mayor’s Office:

During the day. March. Avenida de la Paz and Avenida Insurgentes Sur, Chimalistac neighborhood towards Avenida Insurgentes Sur, number 20, Colonia Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc City Hall.

Forecasts

The SCC called for taking forecasts to the inhabitants of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places of the Mexico City.