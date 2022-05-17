For this Monday, May 16, different marches and protests in different areas of Mexico City.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City reported on said demonstrations, as well as the place and time in which they will take place.

Mayor Cuauhtemoc:

08:00 hours. March. Plaza de la República, Colonia Tabacalera towards Plaza de la Constitución, Colonia Centro Histórico.

9:00 a.m. shot. Álvaro Obregón Avenue, number 269, Roma Norte neighborhood, towards Calzada de las Bombas and Canal de Miramontes, Las Campañas neighborhood, Coyoacán mayor’s office.

10:00 a.m. Avenida Juárez, number 8, Colonia Centro.

10:00 a.m. Insurgentes Sur Avenue and Chapultepec Avenue, Juarez neighborhood.

10:00 a.m. Donceles corner Allende, Colonia Centro Histórico.

Mayor Iztapalapa:

9:00 a.m. Reforma Avenue, number 100, Lomas de San Lorenzo neighborhood.

12:00 p.m. Valle de México Avenue, number 461, Miravalle neighborhood.

3:30 p.m. Reforma Avenue, number 100, Lomas de San Lorenzo neighborhood.

Mayor Venustiano Carranza:

6:00 p.m. March. Avenida H. Congreso de la Unión corner Lucas Alemán Extension, El Parque neighborhood towards Avenida Francisco del Paso y Troncoso 219, Jardín Balbuena neighborhood.

Forecasts

The SCC exhorted to take forecasts to the inhabitants of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places of the Mexico City.