For this Tuesday, January 31, different marches and protests in different areas of Mexico City.

The Secretary of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City reported on these demonstrations, as well as the place and time in which they will take place.

Cuauhtémoc City Hall:

09:00 hours. Abraham González, number 48, Colonia Juárez.

09:00 hours. Fray Servando Teresa de Mier Avenue, number 77, Centro neighborhood.

09:00 hours. Durango, number 275, Roma Norte neighborhood.

10:00 a.m. Plaza de la Constitución, Colonia Centro Histórico.

10:30 a.m. Donceles and Allende, Historic Center neighborhood.

11:30 a.m. Miguel Ramón Arizpe, number 23, Tabacalera neighborhood.

4:00 p.m. March. Avenida Paseo de la Reforma towards Plaza de la Constitución, Colonia Centro Histórico.

Venustiano Carranza Mayor’s Office:

During the day. South 111 and Cecilio Robelo Street, Colonia Aeronáutica Militar.

During the day. Calzada Ignacio Zaragoza, colony July 7.

Benito Juárez Mayor’s Office:

During the day: Calzada de Tlalpan, number 1036, Colonia Nativitas.

forecasts

The SCC called upon take forecasts to the inhabitants of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places of the Mexico City.