For this Tuesday, January 3, different marches and protests in different areas of Mexico City.

The Secretary of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City reported on these demonstrations, as well as the place and time in which they will take place.

Álvaro Obregón Mayor’s Office:

08:30 hours. Krakow, number 34, San Ángel neighborhood.

Mayor Miguel Hidalgo:

11:00 a.m. General García Conde Palomas, number 110, Social Reform neighborhood.

Cuauhtémoc City Hall:

11:00 a.m. Avenida Juárez, number 14, Colonia Centro.

12:00 p.m. Belisario Domínguez, number 32, Colonia Centro Histórico.

Xochimilco City Hall:

5:00 p.m. Nuevo León Avenue and Adolfo López Mateos, San Juan Moyotepec neighborhood.

forecasts

The SCC called upon take forecasts to the residents of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places in Mexico City.