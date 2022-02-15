For this Tuesday, February 15 at the Mexico City different are expected marches and protests throughout the day, informed the Secretary of Citizen Security (SCC).

Given this, the local unit specified the time and place where these activities will take place. demonstrations.

Iztapalapa Mayor’s Office

It is expected around 10:00 a.m. a mobilization at Avenida Reforma, number 100, Colonia Lomas de San Lorenzo.

Mayor Cuauhtemoc

At 08:00 hours there will be a concentration of people in Avenida Juárez, number 8, Colonia Centro.

In Donceles and Allende, Colonia Centro Histórico, there will be a mobilization of people around the 11:00 a.m..

In the afternoon, at 7:00 p.m.protests are expected on the plate of the capital’s Zócalo.

Meanwhile, three marches are also planned for this Tuesday. The first of them will be concentrated at 9:00 a.m. on the plate of the Zócalo of Mexico City and will depart towards Avenida Congreso de la Unión 666, in the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office.

Meanwhile, the other will take place at the same time but on Avenida Paseo de la Reforma and Florencia, Colonia Juárez towards Plaza de la Constitución.

Finally, at Avenida Dr. Río de la Loza, number 68, Doctores neighborhood, a group of people will gather around the 11:00 a.m.. They will leave for the Zócalo de la Mexico City.

Forecasts

The SSC of the country’s capital urges the inhabitants to take forecasts in case of moving to these sites or to areas near them.