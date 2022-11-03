For this Thursday, November 3, different marches and protests in different areas of Mexico City.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City reported on said demonstrations, as well as the place and time in which they will take place.

Mayor Cuauhtemoc:

10:00 a.m. March. Plaza de la Constitución, Colonia Centro Histórico towards Paseo de la Reforma Avenue and Insurgentes Avenue.

10:00 a.m. José Vasconcelos Avenue, number 208, Condesa neighborhood.

10:00 a.m. Xicotécatl, number 9, Colonia Centro Histórico.

10:30 a.m. Bucareli, number 48, Colonia Centro.

4:00 p.m. London, number 247, Juarez neighborhood.

5:00 p.m. Insurgentes Avenue, number 20, Roma Norte neighborhood.

Coyoacan Mayor’s Office:

During the day: Miguel Ángel de Quevedo Avenue, Parque San Andrés neighborhood.

Tlalpan Mayor’s Office:

Periférico Sur, number 4829, Parques del Pedregal neighborhood.

Forecasts

The SCC urged take forecasts to the inhabitants of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places of the Mexico City.