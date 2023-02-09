For this Thursday, February 9, different marches and protests in different areas of Mexico City.
The Secretary of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City reported on these demonstrations, as well as the place and time in which they will take place.
The C5 of the country’s capital communicated about the mobilizations of this day.
⚠�� #LEARN | For today, February 9, 2023, these are the social mobilizations planned in Mexico City.#C5WithConfidence #MobilityCDMX pic.twitter.com/rTeRYM5xqI
— C5 CDMX (@C5_CDMX)
February 9, 2023
forecasts
The SCC called upon take forecasts to the inhabitants of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places of the Mexico City.
