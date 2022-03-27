For this Sunday, March 27, different marches and protests in different areas of Mexico City.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City reported on said demonstrations, as well as the place and time in which they will take place.

Mayor Cuauhtemoc:

8:30 a.m. Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, number 10, Tabacalera neighborhood.

10:00 a.m. shot. Avenida Cuauhtémoc, number 104, Colonia Roma Norte towards Avenida Presidente Masaryk, number 554, Colonia Polanco, Polanco II Section, Miguel Hidalgo City Hall.

10:00 a.m. Paseo de la República, Tabacalera neighborhood.

Benito Juarez Mayor’s Office:

07:00 hours. March in Félix Cuevas, number 540, Del Valle Sur neighborhood, towards Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, Juárez neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc City Hall.

Mayor Miguel Hidalgo:

11:30 a.m. Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, number 126, Bosque de Chapultepec I Section.

Mayor Xochimilco:

12:00 p.m. Mexico North Avenue, San Gregorio Atlapulco neighborhood.

Forecasts

The SCC urged to take forecasts to the inhabitants of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places of the Mexico City.