For this Sunday, January 8, different marches and protests in different areas of Mexico City.

The Secretary of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City reported on these demonstrations, as well as the place and time in which they will take place.

Mayor Miguel Hidalgo:

11:00 a.m. Juventud Heroica Avenue, Bosque de Chapultepec neighborhood I Section.

forecasts

The SCC called upon take forecasts to the residents of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places of the Mexico City.



