For this Monday, November 21, different marches and protests in different areas of Mexico City.

The Secretary of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City reported on these demonstrations, as well as the place and time in which they will take place.

Cuauhtémoc City Hall:

09:00 hours. José María Izazaga, number 29, Colonia Centro.

10:00 a.m. Quinta Roo, number 63, Roma Sur neighborhood.

10:00 a.m. Monterrey Avenue, number 109, Roma Norte neighborhood.

Álvaro Obregón Mayor’s Office:

4:00 p.m. Insurgentes Sur Avenue, number 2417, Tizapán San Ángel neighborhood.

Tlalpan City Hall:

During the day. Caravan. Calzada del Hueso, number 380, Coapa Girasoles III neighborhood, Coyoacán mayor’s office.

Benito Juárez Mayor’s Office:

09:00 hours. Mexico-Coyoacán Avenue, number 343, Xoco neighborhood.

Mayor Miguel Hidalgo:

10:00 a.m. Constituyentes Avenue, Lomas Altas neighborhood.

Gustavo A. Madero Mayor’s Office:

10:00 a.m. West, number 118, Magdalena de las Salinas neighborhood.

forecasts

The SCC called upon take forecasts to the inhabitants of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places of the Mexico City.