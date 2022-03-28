For this Monday, March 27, different marches and protests in different areas of the Mexico City.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City reported on said demonstrations, as well as the place and time in which they will take place.

Mayor Cuauhtemoc:

08:00 hours. March. Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, number 164, Juárez neighborhood towards Abraham González, number 48, Juárez neighborhood.

4:00 p.m. March. Plaza de la República Avenue, Tabacalera neighborhood, towards Juárez Avenue, Historic Center neighborhood.

4:00 p.m. Plate of the Zócalo of Mexico City.

5:00 p.m. Plate of the Zócalo of Mexico City.

Mayor Gustavo A. Madero:

1:00 p.m. National Polytechnic Institute Avenue, Lindavista neighborhood.

Mayor Xochimilco:

9:00 a.m. Guadalupe I. Ramírez Avenue, number 5, El Rosario Nepantlatlaca neighborhood.

12:30 p.m. Circuit Javier Piña and Palacios corner Lic. Martínez de Castro, San Mateo Xalpa neighborhood.

Mayor Iztapalapa:

9:30 a.m.. Calzada Ermita Iztapalapa, Colonia Santa Martha Acatitla.

Forecasts

The SCC called for taking forecasts to the inhabitants of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places of the Mexico City.