During this Monday, February 7, in Mexico City, three marches and protests, which will take place in various areas of the capital of the country.

before these mobilizations, informed by the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SCC), it is suggested to take precautions when traveling or in case of moving to areas close to where the events will occur.

in the town hall Cuauhtemoc, from 06:00 hours a manifestation on the Zócalo plate, in the Historic Center of Mexico City.

During the day, there will be mobilization of people in the same area of ​​the capital. The reasons for these demonstrations at the site were not reported.

Around 3:00 p.m., there will be a concentration of people at the mayor’s office Benito Juarez. Augusto Rodin, number 130, Ciudad de los Deportes neighborhood, is expected to be developed.

So far, no further information has been reported demonstrations on this Monday, the first long weekend.

Security operation deployed for Chinese New Year 2022 celebration

Elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City, carried out a security and surveillance operation, due to the celebrations of the Chinese New Year, in the capital’s Chinatown.