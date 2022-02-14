Throughout this Monday, February 14, different marches and protests are expected in different points and areas of Mexico City.

The mobilizations that will be carried out planned until now will be in the mayor’s offices of Iztapalapa, Coyoacán and Cuauhtémoc, reported the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC).

Iztapalapa:

At 10:00 a.m., a concentration of people at Avenida Reforma, number 100, Colonia Lomas de San Lorenzo.

Coyoacan:

manifestations at Calendaria Pérez and Calzada de la Virgen, Colonia Coapa, around 1:00 p.m.

Concentration of people in Avenida Insurgentes Sur, number 3000, Mario de la Cueva Circuit, Ciudad Universitaria neighborhood.

Cuauhtemoc:

At 06:00 a protest is scheduled on the Zócalo square in Mexico City, in the Historic Center. Likewise, another series of two demonstrations different will occur throughout the day.

At 06:45 there will be mobilizations at Abraham González, number 48, Colonia Juárez. Again more protests are expected at this point around 7:00 p.m.

At Avenida Niños Héroes, number 133, Colonia Doctores, at 09:00 a.m. a manifestation.

The same will happen in the same way, at 4:00 p.m. on Avenida Francisco I. Madero, in the Historic Center of the capital.

In addition, it is anticipated three gearswhich will affect different roads of the city.

At 06:00 hours, there will be a march from the capital’s Zócalo to General Gabriel Hernández, number 56, Doctores neighborhood.

Another one will take place on Paseo de la Reforma and Florencia, in the Juárez neighborhood towards the Plaza de la Constitución, around 09:00.

Finally, at 11:00 a.m., a march is planned, which will depart from Avenida Paseo de la Reforma and Eje 2 Norte, Morelos neighborhood towards Torre Godínez Praxiana Londres, number 102, Juárez neighborhood.

Forecasts before mobilizations

Given the information, the SSC of the Mexico City he exhorted the capitals to drink forecasts on your travels and avoid areas.