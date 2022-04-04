For this Wednesday, March 31, different marches and protests in different areas of Mexico City.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SCC) of Mexico City reported on these demonstrations, as well as the place and time in which they will take place.

Mayor Cuauhtemoc:

08:00 hours. Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, number 476, Juarez neighborhood.

08:00 hours. Juarez Avenue, Downtown neighborhood.

9:00 a.m. Doctor Lavista, number 114, Doctores neighborhood.

1:00 p.m.. Toledo, number 22, Juarez neighborhood.

Tlalpan Mayor’s Office:

08:00 hours. Tlalpan Viaduct, number 100, Arenal Tepepan neighborhood.

Mayor Iztapalapa:

11:00 a.m. Peripheral Ring, number 85, Federal Area neighborhood Telephony Complex

1:00 p.m. Reforma Avenue, number 100, Lomas de San Lorenzo neighborhood

Forecasts

The SCC exhorted to take forecasts to the inhabitants of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places of the Mexico City.