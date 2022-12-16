For this Friday, December 16, different marches and protests in different areas of Mexico City.

The Secretary of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City reported on these demonstrations, as well as the place and time in which they will take place.

Cuauhtémoc City Hall:

05:00 hours. Plaza de la Constitución, Colonia Centro Histórico.

09:00 hours. Morelos Avenue and Abraham González, Juárez neighborhood.

09:00 hours. Fray Servando Teresa de Mier Avenue, number 77, Centro neighborhood.

11:00 a.m. Plaza de la Constitución, number 2, Colonia Centro Histórico.

12:00 p.m. Belisario Domínguez, number 32, Colonia Centro Histórico.

1:00 p.m. Serapio Rendón, number 71, San Rafael neighborhood.

3:00 p.m. Chapultepec and Cozumel avenues, Roma Norte neighborhood.

5:30 p.m. Insurgentes Sur Avenue and Chapultepec Avenue, Juárez neighborhood.

Tlalpan City Hall:

09:00 hours. Tekit and Mayahuel, Lomas Altas neighborhood of Padierna Sur.

Benito Juárez Mayor’s Office:

4:00 p.m. Insurgentes Sur Avenue, number 1582, Crédito Constructor neighborhood.

You can read:

Bad Bunny in Zócalo: Sheinbaum confirms talks with producers for free concert in CDMX

Sheinbaum: service in underground section of L12 could be restored on January 15, 2023

CDMX will apply Cuba’s ‘Abdala’ vaccine for adolescents and adults; will serve as reinforcement

You weren’t dizzy! Tremble in the Coyoacán mayor’s office of the CDMX; it was very ‘light’

In full political event! Hitmen kill the director of Civil Protection of Reyes La Paz

forecasts

The SCC called upon take forecasts to the inhabitants of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places of the Mexico City.