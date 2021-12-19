Spain, Germany, France and Italy saw their streets flooded with hundreds of people against health passes and the mandatory vaccination. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has caused several countries on the continent to impose restrictive measures, something that has generated discontent among the population.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of different European countries to protest against the new measures against Covid-19, such as vaccination passes or travel restrictions, imposed by regional governments before the advance of the Omicron variant.

In cities such as Barcelona, ​​Bilbao or San Sebastián, in Spain, hundreds of people demonstrated against health passports, necessary to enter bars, restaurants and gyms.

“I am here because I am against being injected with a substance that I do not know what it is. We do not know its side effects in the short, medium and long term, and many people are dying from this vaccine and the media does not explain it”, said Carme Rovira, during the march in Barcelona.

Spain has a vaccination rate of almost 80%, a relatively high figure compared to Germany and Austria, countries that have already imposed restrictive measures in their territories.

The infection rate in the Mediterranean country exceeded 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, thus entering “very high risk”, according to the Ministry of Health. The figure is more than double that registered at the beginning of December.

Marches against the health passport in France

In Paris, France, hundreds also took to the streets to protest against the health pass, which will take effect in January.

This will need to be presented to enter public places and is a government strategy to persuade more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, as the country faces the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, according to French Health Minister Olivier. See.

For the anti-vaccine protesters who were in charge of the Ministry of Health, the health pass violates freedoms. But, despite opinions to the contrary, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that he will present a bill in Parliament so that only vaccinated people can enter closed public places such as bars, restaurants and cinemas. Until now, only with a negative test for the virus was it possible to enter these places.

A protester holds a sign that reads “No to the health passport” as people attend a demonstration called by the French political party “Les Patriotes” against the Covid-19 health pass, in Paris, France, on December 18 of 2021. © Reuters / Sarah Meyssonnier

This Saturday’s march was organized by the far-right politician Florian Philippot, who since last summer has been at the forefront of the mobilizations against the health pass in the country.

According to data from the French Government, 90% of eligible citizens have been vaccinated. Olivier Véran, in a controversial possible move, said the government will ask Parliament to consider making the vaccine mandatory for train and plane travel.

“Today we have a ‘health pass’, but tomorrow? A ‘social pass’ to travel? I refuse to live in this kind of world, ”said Philippe Olivera, a protester and an official at the Ministry of Agriculture.

France is waiting to approve vaccination for children between 5 and 11 years old, another policy that generates rejection among anti-vaccine or virus deniers.

Protests against the extension of the state of emergency in Italy

Hundreds of people gathered in Turin, Italy, to protest against the extension of the state of emergency until March 31, 2022, which forces all visitors from European Union countries to present a negative test for the virus in order to enter the country.

A protest with a sign that reads “Hands off the children” during a demonstration against the Covid-19 health pass in Turin, Italy, on December 18, 2021. © Reuters / Massimo Pinca

The initial state of emergency granted greater powers to the central government and cut red tape, speeding up decision-making against the pandemic.

The protests were also against the so-called “Green Pass”, a digital or paper certificate that shows whether someone has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. However, the epidemiological situation is worsening in Italy, with new cases of the Omicron variant identified in the north and south of the country, according to the National Institute of Health (ISS).

Italy is among the countries with one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80% of the population receiving one or two doses. 15% of people have received the booster vaccine, according to authorities.

Protesters against measures to control the advance of Ómicron in Germany

In several German cities, anti-vaccine demonstrations against government regulations to control the spread of the virus have intensified. In Frankfurt, several people were arrested for clashing with the police.

A person carries a German flag during a demonstration against measures to stop the advance of Covid-19, in Hamburg, Germany, on December 18, 2021. © Reuters / Fabian Bimmer

Last week, Parliament passed new legislation that requires workers in hospitals, doctors’ offices and nursing homes to be fully vaccinated starting in March.

The new legislation also allows Germany’s 16 federal states to close bars and restaurants, as well as ban large events due to high contagion rates.

The largest European economic power, in the midst of the fourth wave of infections, has a relatively low vaccination rate compared to the rest of the continent. About 69% of the population is fully vaccinated and 21% have already received the booster vaccine, according to official figures.

With Reuters and EFE