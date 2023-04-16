More than 100,000 Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv to express their discontent with the controversial judicial reform promoted by the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. This day, which has been repeated consecutively for fifteen weeks, left at least 13 detainees.

There are fifteen consecutive Saturdays in which the citizens come out to demonstrate against the Israeli Government, despite the recent decision of the prime minister to pause the legislative process of the reform, which justified his decision to “avoid a civil war.”

Thousands of protesters waving anti-government flags and banners were opposed by a contingent of approximately 500 people led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who formed a counter-demonstration in favor of the reform.

Through a post on his Twitter profile, the former Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, expressed surprise at the unprecedented counter-demonstration and entered into a heated exchange of tweets with Ben Gvir, from the extreme right.

1/3 אנחנו לא לבד בנתניה היום. לא רחוק מכאן יש הפגנה שאותה מוביל השר בן גביר. זה חידוש היסטורי. תראו לי מקרה אחד בהיסטוריה שבו הממשלה ? pic.twitter.com/CC1MO1U5Vt — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) April 15, 2023



“This is a historical innovation. Show me a case in history where the government manifests itself against its citizens!” Lapid wrote on the social network, to which the current Minister of National Security replied “We do not protest against it, we protest for.”

The Israeli economy goes from “positive” to “stable”

Although the president announced the temporary freezing of the process to approve the measure, the reform and its response in the streets continues to have adverse effects for the Government. Just yesterday, the renowned risk rating agency Moody’s downgraded the Israeli economy from “positive” to “stable”. The change was made due to the “economic uncertainty generated by the controversial reform.”

However, through a joint statement, Netanyahu and his Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, refuted the concerns raised by the agency.







“The concern raised by Moody’s analysts about the reform and its effect on Israel’s political and economic stability is natural for those who do not know the strength of Israeli society,” both officials stated in their statement released to local media.

The judicial reform proposed by the Netanyahu government would give the executive branch the power to decide on the appointments of judges in the Israeli system, in addition, it would allow the parliament, with a majority favorable to Netanyahu, to reverse decisions of the Supreme Court.

Unprecedented mobilizations in the history of Israel

The mobilizations against Netanyahu’s reform and one of the most conservative and extremist governments in the country’s history began on January 7 of this year with an attendance of some 20,000 people in Tel Aviv, as reported by the local media Haaretz. The figure would be small when compared to the scale that the protests took in the coming weeks.

Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrate in Tel Aviv against the Benjamin Netanyahu government’s plan to reform the judiciary, April 15, 2023. © AP / Oded Balilty

Since that first Saturday in January, the demonstrations were repeated every Saturday with a growing attendance: on January 21, protest in Tel Aviv surpassed 100,000 attendees for the first time, with tens of thousands more taking to the streets in other cities like Jerusalem. As of that date, the mobilizations would not drop below that figure.

A turning point was on March 11: more than half a million Israelis protested against the Netanyahu government, in one of the largest mobilizations in the country’s history. The feat was repeated on March 25: local media added more than 650,000 attendees throughout the country.

Since then, the marches have lost some of their momentum, but they maintain their pulse in the streets with an influx of still over a hundred thousand people.

With EFE and local media