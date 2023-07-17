The recent Ukrainian attacks by marching weapons included an attempt to target the vicinity of Crimea with more than one suicide march, and the Russian Air Defense Forces responded to a second attack with marches on the port of Sevastopol, where the Russian Fifth Fleet, Cape Khersones, Sevastopol Bay and Balaclava are located..

Kyiv’s new strategy

The Russian fleet forces repelled the attack and shot down a drone over the sea, five others were disabled by electronic warfare, and two naval drones were destroyed in the waters outside the city, according to the Moscow announcement..

And about the tactics of Kiev during the hours, Ivan Yaas, an advisor to the Ukrainian Policy Center, says that there is already a clear change, given that the first attempts to penetrate the southern front did not give the expected result, so it was decided to move forward with focusing on the marching weapon and trying to obtain fighters also from European partners because without Air Force territory will not be liberated.

And Ivan Yaas explains, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that Kiev at the present time already has a new strategy represented in several points, including:

Trying to clear the lands and fields of mines, and this is a very difficult task, because there is information that Russia has now created the largest area of ​​mined lands in the history of wars. Ukraine now receives money for demining from our partners, and yesterday's visit to Kiev was designated by the President of South Korea, and one of them was the transfer of aid to Ukraine for demining the region

Ukraine now receives money for demining from our partners, and yesterday’s visit to Kiev was designated by the President of South Korea, and one of them was the transfer of aid to Ukraine for demining the region The other task is to overcome the fortifications built by Russia, and it is expected that by mid-autumn Ukraine will have aviation without which it is difficult to conduct offensive operations given the Russian fortifications. .

Are the attacks in vain?

Vorogtsov Starikov, a Russian researcher at the “Volsk” military institution, says that all attacks by Ukrainian drones are controlled, whether by hacking their systems and diverting their path, or dropping them directly, and therefore the only gain for Kiev from these attacks on the media and trying to portray the matter as its attack Crimea is affected and this is not true.

Vorogtsov Starikov points out, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the current situation has become embarrassing for the regime in Ukraine in front of the West and Washington, after the destruction of most of the military equipment, armored vehicles and missile systems obtained by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky..

Vorogtsov Starikov ruled out that the West and Washington would venture for the second time to send fighters to Kiev, because that would meet the same fate as the armored vehicles and tanks that were completely and quickly destroyed, according to Kiev’s admission..

On the other hand, Vadim Aristovich, an academic in international affairs at the Ukrainian University of Tavrisky, believes that the Ukrainian marching weapon has proven to be very effective during the last period and still is..

And Vadim Aristovich confirms, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that Kiev has stayed during the past months to develop the march industry locally and succeeded in that by reaching long-range marches, and the evidence is the targeting operations that affected the Russian depth, including the Kremlin building itself..

The Ukrainian attacks usually target the headquarters of the fleet, energy facilities and military airports, and the air defense systems of the Russian army destroy most of the Ukrainian air marches..

Aristovich adds, to Ukraine’s success in repelling Russian drone attacks by fencing off defense systems and working to use Western technology to reduce the losses that Moscow was expecting in the heart of the capital, Kiev, during the first war periods, and this is due to the continuous development operations carried out by the Ukrainian army in light of the war. circle now.