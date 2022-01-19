A march through the streets of Buenos Aires in memory of prosecutor Alberto Nisman, on the seventh anniversary of his death, which is being investigated as a murder by Argentine courts, January 18| Photo: EFE/ Enrique Garcia Medina

A funeral march took place through the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday in memory of prosecutor Alberto Nisman on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of his death, which continues to be investigated by the Argentine courts.

The prosecutor headed the investigations into the terrorist attack against the headquarters of the Associação Mutual Israelita de Buenos Aires (Amia), which took place in 1994, and was found dead in 2015, days after announcing that he would formally denounce the government of then-President Cristina Kirchner for alleged collusion with Iran to cover up the case.

Dressed in black clothes and carrying candles and lanterns, a few dozen citizens gathered in the center of the capital and headed to the Le Parc residential complex, in the Puerto Madero neighborhood, where the apartment where the prosecutor lived and where he was found with a headshot.

The demonstration, however, did not gather as many participants as in the first anniversaries.

In turn, the Delegation of Argentine Israeli Associations (DAIA), which on this occasion did not organize any in-person act of tribute due to the advance of the pandemic, published a video on its social networks to remember the late prosecutor.

“I was with Alberto Nisman three days before his death. Nisman was not suicidal. Nisman was an enthusiastic investigator. Nisman did not commit suicide,” said DAIA President Jorge Knoblovits.

Nisman was found dead on January 18, 2015 in the bathroom of his apartment, hours before the scheduled time to appear before Congress to explain the complaint he had made four days earlier against the former president (2007-2015) and current vice president. Argentine President Cristina Kirchner.

The special prosecutor in the case investigating the attack on Amia, which in 1994 left 85 dead in Buenos Aires, denounced Cristina and other members of her cabinet for the alleged cover-up of the Iranians accused of the terrorist attack against the Israeli association, through a memorandum of agreement signed between Argentina and Iran in 2013.

Almost seven years later, on October 7, the Federal Oral Court 8 unanimously judged the case, considering that the memorandum “does not constitute a crime”.

The prosecutor’s death, initially investigated as a suicide, was classified as a “homicide” by the Federal Court in June 2018, but without determining who would have committed the crime.

Currently, the case focuses on analyzing the tens of thousands of calls that were made in the vicinity of Nisman’s apartment hours after his death.